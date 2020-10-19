Young Entertainer Awards To Stream Live, October 25
The Young Entertainer Awards in Hollywood are going virtual this year.
The 5th Annual YEA ceremony will take place online on Sunday, October 25 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. Pacific time, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube. There is no charge but proceeds from donations will support scholarships for young people who wish to pursue a career in filmmaking.
The YEA recognizes actors, filmmakers and musicians under the age of 21, in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voiceovers and more.
This year's feature film nominees include, but are not limited to, actors Tate Birchmore ("Adventure Force 5"), Christian Convery ("Playing with Fire"), Evan Alex ("Us"), Lexy Kolker ("Freaks"), Thomasin McKenzie ("Jojo Rabbit"), Jordan A. Nash ("Aladdin"), Gabriel Rush ("Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark") and Gabriel L. Silva ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters"). Television nominees include Alec Dahmer ("Bajillionaires"), Ricardo Ortiz ("Bajillionaires"), Sloane Morgan Siegel ("Dwight in Shining Armor"), Arista Arhin ("Star Trek Discovery"), Mercedes Lomelino ("All That"), Athena Park ("Holly Hobbie") and Islie Hirvonen ("The Flash") and more. For a complete list of nominees, click here or see below.
The YEA program will be co-hosted by Billboard-charting children's musical artist Ali Wiener (a.k.a. Twinkle Time) and Brad Perry, host of AZTV's "Arizona Daily Mix" in Phoenix. There will be guest performances by teenage COUNTRY MUSIC sensation EmiSunshine and award-winning Pop music group Undecided Future.
"YEA awards isn't just an award show; it's about creating a community," Wiener said. "We couldn't let 2020 slide by due to the pandemic and the cancellation of our in-person gala; we wanted to recognize all the young entertainers and their work. Having grown up in show biz, I am a firm believer in lifting up the next generation."
The YEA was originally scheduled to take place in April at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be postponed. With COVID restrictions on large crowds remaining an issue, YEA producers decided to move forward with an online ceremony.
A suggested $40 U.S. tax-deductible donation will help fund the Silver Bullet Productions Educational Filmmaking Program in New Mexico. Donations may be made via PayPal. For more information, email info@youngentertainerawards.org or visit silverbulletproductions.com. Information about the Young Entertainer Awards is available at YoungEntertainerAwards.org.
2020 Young Entertainer Awards Nominees
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees
TATE BIRCHMORE
Adventure Force 5
Vudu
CHRISTIAN CONVERY
Playing with Fire
Paramount Pictures
EVAN ALEX
Us
Universal Pictures
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM Nominees
LEXY KOLKER
Freaks
Well Go USA Entertainment
THOMASIN MCKENZIE
Jojo Rabbit
Walt Disney Studios
BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees
JORDAN A. NASH
Aladdin
Walt Disney Pictures
GABRIEL RUSH
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Lionsgate
GABRIEL L. SILVA
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Warner Bros.
BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTOR Nominees
CHRISTIAN CONVERY
William
Cinemundo
KRYSTIAN ALEXANDER LYTTLE
Foster Boy
Pantheon Entertainment
CALLUM SHONIKER
On the Basis of Sex
Amblin Partners
BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTRESS Nominees
CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN
Vengeance
Real Fiction Studios
GABRIELLE CASTRONOVER
Vellai Pookal
Indus Creations
XOCHITL GOMEZ
Shadow Wolves
Independent
CC KING
Stranger in the Night
Oakpart Productions
OPAL LITTLETON
Dark Light
Seahorse Filmhouse
ELLA RYAN QUINN
Lucky Day
Davis Films
AUDREY SMALLMAN
Benchwarmer2: Breaking Balls
Universal Entertainment
BEST YOUNG ENSEMBLE CAST | FEATURE FILM Nominees
LOUIS ASHBOURNE SERKIS, DEAN CHAUMOO, TOM TAYLOR, RHIANNA DORRIS The Kid Who Would Be King
20TH Century Fox
JACOB TREMBLAY, KEITH L. WILLIAMS, BRADY NOON, LINA RENNA
Good Boys
Universal Pictures
BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR Nominees
ASHLYN BOOTS
Talent-ish
Independent
ELLA WEST JERRIER
What Are You Waiting For?
Independent
KALEB LAIDMAN
Petersburg
KalKaden Productions
JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL
Pugliacci
Pickel Productions
HOLDEN SCOTT
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | SHORT FILM Nominees
JAC CARRERA
Away Escape
2 Productions
CONNOR DEAN
Jingle Trails
Kap Productions
JAX MALCOLM
Jingle Trails
Kap Productions
TYLER ROBINSON
Petersburg
KalKaden Productions
GABRIEL L. SILVA
A Dog and Her Boy
Mark Baird Productions
JAY VALENTIN AWAY
Escape 2 Productions
BEST YOUNG ACTOR 11-13 | SHORT FILM Nominees
BRODY ALLEN
Theory of Relatives
Evanture Films
HUNTER FISCHER
Grenadine Chapman
University
LIOR MALKA
Tree #3
AFI
BRYSON ROBINSON
Pumpkin Dick
Arie Scope Pictures
MATHIEU SILVERMAN
Still Harlem
Up the Road Film Works
BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees
JEFFERY BENSON
The Boy Hero
Red Flight Pictures
AZRIEL DALMAN
Unboxing Capilano
University
KEEGAN HEDLEY
Midnight Marathon
Independent
IAN HO
Above the Low Sky
Ryerson University
JADEN OEHR
Midnight Screaming
Capilano University
PIERCE POPE
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent
LUCAS ROYALTY
Last Dream Before Sunrise
Mad Hat Entertainment
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | SHORT FILM Nominees
MEREDITH GRACE DABNEY
Here Today
Astrabeta Creations
LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
Say It with Your Vest
Blood From Stone
MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Edgewood, Ohio
Film Freeway
MARISSA LEAR
Relinquents
Simon Fraser University
MADELINE LUPI
The Ghost in the Darkness
Shady Dawn Pictures
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12-14 | SHORT FILM Nominees
LACEY CAROLINE
Disconnect
Set Apart Productions
MACKENZIE DE ZILVA
Norah & Poppy
Camp 905 Productions
EDEN SUMMER GILMORE
Sabby & Szabo
Independent
JOLIE LEDFORD
Clueless
Independent
LILY ZORIAN
Bitchen Glitchen
Independent
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 10 - 11 | SHORT FILM Nominees
DARBY CAMP
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent
SAMARAH CONLEY
A My Name Is
Independent
AVERY GARCIA
When the Wolf Comes Home
Emerson College
HAILEY HARRIS
A Brief Wait
Frontier Studios
CC KING
Let the Dead Bury the Dead
Iacono Productions
KAYA RACHEL LAM
Food 4 Kids
MJM Media
ZAHLEE MOORE
Zoe
Focal Rhythm Productions
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 9 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees
AVA AUGUSTIN
A Rock and a Hard Place
Without a Flock
JUJU JOURNEY BRENER
Caroline
NYFA FLEUR DELAHUNTY
Colours
Independent
DAELYN DE ZILVA
Norah & Poppy
Camp 905 Productions
EMMA HO
The Ones Who Wilt
Ryerson University
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees
JONAH COPPOLELLI
Rediscovering Christmas
Lifetime
JADEN OEHR
Random Acts of Christmas
Lifetime
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees
SAMARAH CONLEY
How Am I Doing?
Brazin Giant Prods.
HABREE LARRATT
A Story Book Christmas
W Network
PARIS SMITH
My Step Father's Secret
Lifetime
BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees
PETER BUNDIC
Love Unleashed
Hallmark
BRADLEY BUNDLIE
Deviant Love
Netflix
MASON MCNULTY
12 Pups of Christmas
ION
MATT RAYMOND
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Hallmark
SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Lifetime
CALLUM SHONIKER
The Hot Zone
National Geographic Channel
BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees
ANDREA MARIE ALPHONSE
Holiday Rush
Netflix
SELINA MARIE ALPHONSE
Holiday Rush
Netflix
AVA GRACE COOPER
A Summer Romance
Hallmark
MELODY NIEMANN
A Family Christmas Gift
Hallmark
LINA RENNA
A Mother on the Edge
Johnson Production Group
LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
ALEC DAHMER
Bajillionaires
Family Channel
RICARDO ORTIZ
Bajillionaires
Family Channel
SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL
Dwight in Shining Armor
BYU TV
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
CHRISTIAN CONVERY
Pup Academy
Disney Channel
ISAIAH GIVENS
Sound Track
Netflix
ETHAN HUTCHISON
Queen Sugar
OWN/ Warner
JA'SIAH YOUNG
Raising Dion
Netflix
BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
ARISTA ARHIN
Bajillionaires
Family Channel
SIMONE MILLER
Detention Adventure
CBC
MYA SINGH
Bajillionaires
Family Channel
BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
ALEXANDER BROPHY
Van Helsing
SyFi
PETER BUNDIC
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Netflix
CHRISTIAN MICHAEL COOPER
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark
MARCUS CORNWALL
Holly Hobbie
Family Channel
MASON MCNULTY
Schooled
ABC
SIMON WEBSTER
When Hope Calls
Hallmark
BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
ARISTA ARHIN
Star Trek Discovery
CBS
MERCEDES LOMELINO
All That
Nickelodeon
ATHENA PARK
Holly Hobbie
Hulu
ISLIE HIRVONEN
The Flash
CW
BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
AVA GRACE COOPER
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark
LINA RENNA
Another Life
Netflix
ASHLEY SILVERMAN
Transparent
Amazon
BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
JAYDEN MADDUX
Black Monday
Showtime
RICARDO ORTIZ
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
Disney Channel
SEAN QUAN
Supernatural
CW
SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL
NCIS
CBS
BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
CHRISTOPHER CONVERY
Stranger Things
Netflix
IAN HO
The Handmaid's Tale
Hulu/Bravo
ETHAN HUTCHISON
High Maintenance
HBO
CONNOR LAIDMAN
American Gods
Starz
SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark
VOX SMITH
Cavendish
CBS
JA'SIAH YOUNG
Law & Order SVU
NBC
BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
EDEN SUMMER GILMORE
Nancy Drew
CW
NICOLE HUFF
Diggstown
CBC
NICOLE LAW
Warrior
Cinemax
LAUREN PETERS
Frankie Drake Mysteries
CBC
KATIE SILVERMAN
Pen 15
Hulu
PARIS SMITH
Knight Squad
Nickelodeon
BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS 13 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees
EVA ARIEL BINDER
All Rise
CBS
HANNAH BOS
Riverdale
CW
JORDYN CURET
Raven's
Home Disney Channel
EMMA HO
Slasher
Netflix
JESSICA MIKAYLA
Fresh Off the Boat
ABC
ISABELLA FOWLER
Annny Minute Now
Zolli Gara Pictures
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | DAYTIME SERIES Nominees
KINGSTON FOSTER
Days of Our Lives
NBC
SYDNEY MIKAYLA
General Hospital
ABC
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees
TYLER BARISH
Charlie's Colorforms City
Netflix
LUKAS ENGEL
Hello Ninja
Netflix
ZAC SIEWERT
Marvel Super Heroes Adventures
Disney/Marvel
BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees
KEEGAN HEDLEY
Paw Patrol
PBS
BENJAMIN JACOBSON
Gigantosaurus
Disney Jr.
VOX SMITH
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
Netflix
MADYX WHITEWAY
Lego Ninjago
DHX
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees
MILA BRENER
Rainbow Chicks
ABC
MACKENZIE DE ZILVA
Captain Seasalt and the ABC Pirates
Skyship Entertainment
GISELLE LOMELINO
The JoJo & BowBow, ShowShow
Nickelodeon
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees
AVA CLOSE
Corn & Peg
Nick Jr.
EMILY DELAHUNTY
Pup Academy
Disney Channel
FLEUR DELAHUNTY
Asterix - The Secret of the Magic Potion
M6 Studios
ISLIE HIRVONEN
Llama Llama
Netflix
ZOEY SIEWERT
Hello Ninja
Netflix
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees
MILA BRENER, EVAN AGOS, SKY ALEXIS, JAEDEN BETTENCOURT & TEDDY BLUM
Klaus
Netflix
BRIANNA DENSKI, SOFIA MALI, OEV MICHAEL URBAS
Wonder Park
Paramount Animation
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees
LOGAN BAILEY
Jackson Penn - Sick in the Head
The Brain Music
JAX MALCOLM
Run Run Rudolph
Kap Productions
JAEDON SIEWERT
Magical Lights
Brian Productions
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees
KACEY FIFIELD
We Are the Stars
YouTube
GEM SISTERS
Feliz Navidad - Jam Jr.
MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Let Me In
Vevo
ZENIA MARSHALL
Ain't Like You
Prezent Studio Productions
PRYMRR
Good Byes
Fig Music Productions
BEST MUSIC SINGLE Nominees
JORDYN CURET
Lift Me Up
J.C. Sounds
MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Ask Me Why I Cry
Vevo
INDI STAR
Just Might Dance
Jenga Productions
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees
FELIX AVITIA
Just the Tip
Big R Productions
PARKER HALL
Trinkets
Netflix
JORDAN POOLE
Your Two Cents - Game of Phones
Canadianity Content Studios
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees
CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN
Wicked Enigma
Uh-Mysterious Productions
LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
Just the Tip
Big R Productions
EVANGELINE LOMELINO
Types of Kids
Gem Sisters, Inc.
BRIANNI WALKER
Birthday
Dhar Mann Prods.
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB HOST Nominees
LUKAS ENGEL
The Wacky Word Show
TVO J
AX MALCOLM
Fashion Flash
KAP Productions
BRANDIN STENNIS
Science Time
Age of Learning
BRYSON ROBINSON
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Dreamworks
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB HOST Nominees
JANETTE BUNDIC
EveRIAthing
Youtube
LACEY CAROLINE
NASCAR Kid Reporter
NBC Sports
JORDYN CURET
Life Hacks for Kids
Dreamworks
ISABELLE MACNEIL
CBC Kids' News
CBC
PRYMRR
Nike Playlist
YouTube
ZOEY SIEWERT
The Wacky Word Show
TVO
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | COMMERCIAL Nominees
IAN HO
Canadian Blood Service
SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
Facebook Portal
BRANDIN STENNIS
Super Mario Playset
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | COMMERCIAL Nominees
JESSICA MIKAYLA
US Cellular
MAYA MISALJIVIC
Band Aid
MAJA VUJICIC
Royale Velour
BRIANNI WALKER
American Greeting Cards
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 8 AND UNDER | COMMERCIAL Nominees
JUJU JOURNEY BRENER
Klubnacht
EMERSON MACNEIL
Worker's Compensation
AVA LOUISE MURCHISON
Vicks Vapopatch
BEST YOUNG ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE Nominees
BOWIE BUNDLIE
Peter Pan
Poets Theatre
BRADLEY BUNDLIE
Wonder
La Mirada Theatre
JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL
Man to Man Talk
U Conn Outlets
LUKE BARBATO SMITH
Ragtime
Pasadena Playhouse
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE Nominees
ISABEL HADERER
Fun Home
Royal Manitoba Theatre
LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
Burbank Family Theatre
JERI LEADER
Anne and Gilbert
Bravo Academy
IARA NEMIROVSKY
Ragtime
Pasadena Playhouse