Young Entertainer Awards To Stream Live, October 25

The Young Entertainer Awards in Hollywood are going virtual this year.

Like so many other awards presentations, the Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) in Hollywood are going virtual this year.

The 5th Annual YEA ceremony will take place online on Sunday, October 25 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. Pacific time, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube. There is no charge but proceeds from donations will support scholarships for young people who wish to pursue a career in filmmaking.

The YEA recognizes actors, filmmakers and musicians under the age of 21, in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voiceovers and more.

This year's feature film nominees include, but are not limited to, actors Tate Birchmore ("Adventure Force 5"), Christian Convery ("Playing with Fire"), Evan Alex ("Us"), Lexy Kolker ("Freaks"), Thomasin McKenzie ("Jojo Rabbit"), Jordan A. Nash ("Aladdin"), Gabriel Rush ("Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark") and Gabriel L. Silva ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters"). Television nominees include Alec Dahmer ("Bajillionaires"), Ricardo Ortiz ("Bajillionaires"), Sloane Morgan Siegel ("Dwight in Shining Armor"), Arista Arhin ("Star Trek Discovery"), Mercedes Lomelino ("All That"), Athena Park ("Holly Hobbie") and Islie Hirvonen ("The Flash") and more. For a complete list of nominees, click here or see below.

The YEA program will be co-hosted by Billboard-charting children's musical artist Ali Wiener (a.k.a. Twinkle Time) and Brad Perry, host of AZTV's "Arizona Daily Mix" in Phoenix. There will be guest performances by teenage COUNTRY MUSIC sensation EmiSunshine and award-winning Pop music group Undecided Future.

"YEA awards isn't just an award show; it's about creating a community," Wiener said. "We couldn't let 2020 slide by due to the pandemic and the cancellation of our in-person gala; we wanted to recognize all the young entertainers and their work. Having grown up in show biz, I am a firm believer in lifting up the next generation."

The YEA was originally scheduled to take place in April at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be postponed. With COVID restrictions on large crowds remaining an issue, YEA producers decided to move forward with an online ceremony.

The Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time on the Young Entertainer Awards Foundation's YouTube channel and Facebook.

A suggested $40 U.S. tax-deductible donation will help fund the Silver Bullet Productions Educational Filmmaking Program in New Mexico. Donations may be made via PayPal. For more information, email info@youngentertainerawards.org or visit silverbulletproductions.com. Information about the Young Entertainer Awards is available at YoungEntertainerAwards.org.

2020 Young Entertainer Awards Nominees

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees

TATE BIRCHMORE

Adventure Force 5

Vudu

CHRISTIAN CONVERY

Playing with Fire

Paramount Pictures

EVAN ALEX

Us

Universal Pictures

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM Nominees

LEXY KOLKER

Freaks

Well Go USA Entertainment

THOMASIN MCKENZIE

Jojo Rabbit

Walt Disney Studios

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees

JORDAN A. NASH

Aladdin

Walt Disney Pictures

GABRIEL RUSH

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Lionsgate

GABRIEL L. SILVA

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTOR Nominees

CHRISTIAN CONVERY

William

Cinemundo

KRYSTIAN ALEXANDER LYTTLE

Foster Boy

Pantheon Entertainment

CALLUM SHONIKER

On the Basis of Sex

Amblin Partners

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTRESS Nominees

CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN

Vengeance

Real Fiction Studios

GABRIELLE CASTRONOVER

Vellai Pookal

Indus Creations

XOCHITL GOMEZ

Shadow Wolves

Independent

CC KING

Stranger in the Night

Oakpart Productions

OPAL LITTLETON

Dark Light

Seahorse Filmhouse

ELLA RYAN QUINN

Lucky Day

Davis Films

AUDREY SMALLMAN

Benchwarmer2: Breaking Balls

Universal Entertainment

BEST YOUNG ENSEMBLE CAST | FEATURE FILM Nominees

LOUIS ASHBOURNE SERKIS, DEAN CHAUMOO, TOM TAYLOR, RHIANNA DORRIS The Kid Who Would Be King

20TH Century Fox

JACOB TREMBLAY, KEITH L. WILLIAMS, BRADY NOON, LINA RENNA

Good Boys

Universal Pictures

BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR Nominees

ASHLYN BOOTS

Talent-ish

Independent

ELLA WEST JERRIER

What Are You Waiting For?

Independent

KALEB LAIDMAN

Petersburg

KalKaden Productions

JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL

Pugliacci

Pickel Productions

HOLDEN SCOTT

Bach 'n' Roll

Independent

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | SHORT FILM Nominees

JAC CARRERA

Away Escape

2 Productions

CONNOR DEAN

Jingle Trails

Kap Productions

JAX MALCOLM

Jingle Trails

Kap Productions

TYLER ROBINSON

Petersburg

KalKaden Productions

GABRIEL L. SILVA

A Dog and Her Boy

Mark Baird Productions

JAY VALENTIN AWAY

Escape 2 Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 11-13 | SHORT FILM Nominees

BRODY ALLEN

Theory of Relatives

Evanture Films

HUNTER FISCHER

Grenadine Chapman

University

LIOR MALKA

Tree #3

AFI

BRYSON ROBINSON

Pumpkin Dick

Arie Scope Pictures

MATHIEU SILVERMAN

Still Harlem

Up the Road Film Works

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees

JEFFERY BENSON

The Boy Hero

Red Flight Pictures

AZRIEL DALMAN

Unboxing Capilano

University

KEEGAN HEDLEY

Midnight Marathon

Independent

IAN HO

Above the Low Sky

Ryerson University

JADEN OEHR

Midnight Screaming

Capilano University

PIERCE POPE

Bach 'n' Roll

Independent

LUCAS ROYALTY

Last Dream Before Sunrise

Mad Hat Entertainment

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | SHORT FILM Nominees

MEREDITH GRACE DABNEY

Here Today

Astrabeta Creations

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG

Say It with Your Vest

Blood From Stone

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ

Edgewood, Ohio

Film Freeway

MARISSA LEAR

Relinquents

Simon Fraser University

MADELINE LUPI

The Ghost in the Darkness

Shady Dawn Pictures

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12-14 | SHORT FILM Nominees

LACEY CAROLINE

Disconnect

Set Apart Productions

MACKENZIE DE ZILVA

Norah & Poppy

Camp 905 Productions

EDEN SUMMER GILMORE

Sabby & Szabo

Independent

JOLIE LEDFORD

Clueless

Independent

LILY ZORIAN

Bitchen Glitchen

Independent

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 10 - 11 | SHORT FILM Nominees

DARBY CAMP

Bach 'n' Roll

Independent

SAMARAH CONLEY

A My Name Is

Independent

AVERY GARCIA

When the Wolf Comes Home

Emerson College

HAILEY HARRIS

A Brief Wait

Frontier Studios

CC KING

Let the Dead Bury the Dead

Iacono Productions

KAYA RACHEL LAM

Food 4 Kids

MJM Media

ZAHLEE MOORE

Zoe

Focal Rhythm Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 9 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees

AVA AUGUSTIN

A Rock and a Hard Place

Without a Flock

JUJU JOURNEY BRENER

Caroline

NYFA FLEUR DELAHUNTY

Colours

Independent

DAELYN DE ZILVA

Norah & Poppy

Camp 905 Productions

EMMA HO

The Ones Who Wilt

Ryerson University

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

JONAH COPPOLELLI

Rediscovering Christmas

Lifetime

JADEN OEHR

Random Acts of Christmas

Lifetime

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

SAMARAH CONLEY

How Am I Doing?

Brazin Giant Prods.

HABREE LARRATT

A Story Book Christmas

W Network

PARIS SMITH

My Step Father's Secret

Lifetime

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

PETER BUNDIC

Love Unleashed

Hallmark

BRADLEY BUNDLIE

Deviant Love

Netflix

MASON MCNULTY

12 Pups of Christmas

ION

MATT RAYMOND

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Hallmark

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ

Sweet Mountain Christmas

Lifetime

CALLUM SHONIKER

The Hot Zone

National Geographic Channel

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

ANDREA MARIE ALPHONSE

Holiday Rush

Netflix

SELINA MARIE ALPHONSE

Holiday Rush

Netflix

AVA GRACE COOPER

A Summer Romance

Hallmark

MELODY NIEMANN

A Family Christmas Gift

Hallmark

LINA RENNA

A Mother on the Edge

Johnson Production Group

LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ALEC DAHMER

Bajillionaires

Family Channel

RICARDO ORTIZ

Bajillionaires

Family Channel

SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL

Dwight in Shining Armor

BYU TV

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

CHRISTIAN CONVERY

Pup Academy

Disney Channel

ISAIAH GIVENS

Sound Track

Netflix

ETHAN HUTCHISON

Queen Sugar

OWN/ Warner

JA'SIAH YOUNG

Raising Dion

Netflix

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ARISTA ARHIN

Bajillionaires

Family Channel

SIMONE MILLER

Detention Adventure

CBC

MYA SINGH

Bajillionaires

Family Channel

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ALEXANDER BROPHY

Van Helsing

SyFi

PETER BUNDIC

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix

CHRISTIAN MICHAEL COOPER

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark

MARCUS CORNWALL

Holly Hobbie

Family Channel

MASON MCNULTY

Schooled

ABC

SIMON WEBSTER

When Hope Calls

Hallmark

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ARISTA ARHIN

Star Trek Discovery

CBS

MERCEDES LOMELINO

All That

Nickelodeon

ATHENA PARK

Holly Hobbie

Hulu

ISLIE HIRVONEN

The Flash

CW

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

AVA GRACE COOPER

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark

LINA RENNA

Another Life

Netflix

ASHLEY SILVERMAN

Transparent

Amazon

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

JAYDEN MADDUX

Black Monday

Showtime

RICARDO ORTIZ

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables

Disney Channel

SEAN QUAN

Supernatural

CW

SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL

NCIS

CBS

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

CHRISTOPHER CONVERY

Stranger Things

Netflix

IAN HO

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu/Bravo

ETHAN HUTCHISON

High Maintenance

HBO

CONNOR LAIDMAN

American Gods

Starz

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark

VOX SMITH

Cavendish

CBS

JA'SIAH YOUNG

Law & Order SVU

NBC

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

EDEN SUMMER GILMORE

Nancy Drew

CW

NICOLE HUFF

Diggstown

CBC

NICOLE LAW

Warrior

Cinemax

LAUREN PETERS

Frankie Drake Mysteries

CBC

KATIE SILVERMAN

Pen 15

Hulu

PARIS SMITH

Knight Squad

Nickelodeon

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS 13 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

EVA ARIEL BINDER

All Rise

CBS

HANNAH BOS

Riverdale

CW

JORDYN CURET

Raven's

Home Disney Channel

EMMA HO

Slasher

Netflix

JESSICA MIKAYLA

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC

ISABELLA FOWLER

Annny Minute Now

Zolli Gara Pictures

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | DAYTIME SERIES Nominees

KINGSTON FOSTER

Days of Our Lives

NBC

SYDNEY MIKAYLA

General Hospital

ABC

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

TYLER BARISH

Charlie's Colorforms City

Netflix

LUKAS ENGEL

Hello Ninja

Netflix

ZAC SIEWERT

Marvel Super Heroes Adventures

Disney/Marvel

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

KEEGAN HEDLEY

Paw Patrol

PBS

BENJAMIN JACOBSON

Gigantosaurus

Disney Jr.

VOX SMITH

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Netflix

MADYX WHITEWAY

Lego Ninjago

DHX

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

MILA BRENER

Rainbow Chicks

ABC

MACKENZIE DE ZILVA

Captain Seasalt and the ABC Pirates

Skyship Entertainment

GISELLE LOMELINO

The JoJo & BowBow, ShowShow

Nickelodeon

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

AVA CLOSE

Corn & Peg

Nick Jr.

EMILY DELAHUNTY

Pup Academy

Disney Channel

FLEUR DELAHUNTY

Asterix - The Secret of the Magic Potion

M6 Studios

ISLIE HIRVONEN

Llama Llama

Netflix

ZOEY SIEWERT

Hello Ninja

Netflix

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

MILA BRENER, EVAN AGOS, SKY ALEXIS, JAEDEN BETTENCOURT & TEDDY BLUM

Klaus

Netflix

BRIANNA DENSKI, SOFIA MALI, OEV MICHAEL URBAS

Wonder Park

Paramount Animation

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees

LOGAN BAILEY

Jackson Penn - Sick in the Head

The Brain Music

JAX MALCOLM

Run Run Rudolph

Kap Productions

JAEDON SIEWERT

Magical Lights

Brian Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees

KACEY FIFIELD

We Are the Stars

YouTube

GEM SISTERS

Feliz Navidad - Jam Jr.

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ

Let Me In

Vevo

ZENIA MARSHALL

Ain't Like You

Prezent Studio Productions

PRYMRR

Good Byes

Fig Music Productions

BEST MUSIC SINGLE Nominees

JORDYN CURET

Lift Me Up

J.C. Sounds

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ

Ask Me Why I Cry

Vevo

INDI STAR

Just Might Dance

Jenga Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees

FELIX AVITIA

Just the Tip

Big R Productions

PARKER HALL

Trinkets

Netflix

JORDAN POOLE

Your Two Cents - Game of Phones

Canadianity Content Studios

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees

CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN

Wicked Enigma

Uh-Mysterious Productions

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG

Just the Tip

Big R Productions

EVANGELINE LOMELINO

Types of Kids

Gem Sisters, Inc.

BRIANNI WALKER

Birthday

Dhar Mann Prods.

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB HOST Nominees

LUKAS ENGEL

The Wacky Word Show

TVO J

AX MALCOLM

Fashion Flash

KAP Productions

BRANDIN STENNIS

Science Time

Age of Learning

BRYSON ROBINSON

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Dreamworks

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB HOST Nominees

JANETTE BUNDIC

EveRIAthing

Youtube

LACEY CAROLINE

NASCAR Kid Reporter

NBC Sports

JORDYN CURET

Life Hacks for Kids

Dreamworks

ISABELLE MACNEIL

CBC Kids' News

CBC

PRYMRR

Nike Playlist

YouTube

ZOEY SIEWERT

The Wacky Word Show

TVO

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | COMMERCIAL Nominees

IAN HO

Canadian Blood Service

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ

Facebook Portal

BRANDIN STENNIS

Super Mario Playset

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | COMMERCIAL Nominees

JESSICA MIKAYLA

US Cellular

MAYA MISALJIVIC

Band Aid

MAJA VUJICIC

Royale Velour

BRIANNI WALKER

American Greeting Cards

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 8 AND UNDER | COMMERCIAL Nominees

JUJU JOURNEY BRENER

Klubnacht

EMERSON MACNEIL

Worker's Compensation

AVA LOUISE MURCHISON

Vicks Vapopatch

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE Nominees

BOWIE BUNDLIE

Peter Pan

Poets Theatre

BRADLEY BUNDLIE

Wonder

La Mirada Theatre

JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL

Man to Man Talk

U Conn Outlets

LUKE BARBATO SMITH

Ragtime

Pasadena Playhouse

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE Nominees

ISABEL HADERER

Fun Home

Royal Manitoba Theatre

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG

If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!

Burbank Family Theatre

JERI LEADER

Anne and Gilbert

Bravo Academy

IARA NEMIROVSKY

Ragtime

Pasadena Playhouse

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You