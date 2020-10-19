Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young Entertainer Awards To Stream Live, October 25

The Young Entertainer Awards in Hollywood are going virtual this year.

Oct. 19, 2020  

Like so many other awards presentations, the Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) in Hollywood are going virtual this year.

The 5th Annual YEA ceremony will take place online on Sunday, October 25 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. Pacific time, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube. There is no charge but proceeds from donations will support scholarships for young people who wish to pursue a career in filmmaking.

The YEA recognizes actors, filmmakers and musicians under the age of 21, in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voiceovers and more.

This year's feature film nominees include, but are not limited to, actors Tate Birchmore ("Adventure Force 5"), Christian Convery ("Playing with Fire"), Evan Alex ("Us"), Lexy Kolker ("Freaks"), Thomasin McKenzie ("Jojo Rabbit"), Jordan A. Nash ("Aladdin"), Gabriel Rush ("Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark") and Gabriel L. Silva ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters"). Television nominees include Alec Dahmer ("Bajillionaires"), Ricardo Ortiz ("Bajillionaires"), Sloane Morgan Siegel ("Dwight in Shining Armor"), Arista Arhin ("Star Trek Discovery"), Mercedes Lomelino ("All That"), Athena Park ("Holly Hobbie") and Islie Hirvonen ("The Flash") and more. For a complete list of nominees, click here or see below.

The YEA program will be co-hosted by Billboard-charting children's musical artist Ali Wiener (a.k.a. Twinkle Time) and Brad Perry, host of AZTV's "Arizona Daily Mix" in Phoenix. There will be guest performances by teenage COUNTRY MUSIC sensation EmiSunshine and award-winning Pop music group Undecided Future.

"YEA awards isn't just an award show; it's about creating a community," Wiener said. "We couldn't let 2020 slide by due to the pandemic and the cancellation of our in-person gala; we wanted to recognize all the young entertainers and their work. Having grown up in show biz, I am a firm believer in lifting up the next generation."

The YEA was originally scheduled to take place in April at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be postponed. With COVID restrictions on large crowds remaining an issue, YEA producers decided to move forward with an online ceremony.

The Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time on the Young Entertainer Awards Foundation's YouTube channel and Facebook.

A suggested $40 U.S. tax-deductible donation will help fund the Silver Bullet Productions Educational Filmmaking Program in New Mexico. Donations may be made via PayPal. For more information, email info@youngentertainerawards.org or visit silverbulletproductions.com. Information about the Young Entertainer Awards is available at YoungEntertainerAwards.org.

2020 Young Entertainer Awards Nominees

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees

TATE BIRCHMORE
Adventure Force 5
Vudu

CHRISTIAN CONVERY
Playing with Fire
Paramount Pictures

EVAN ALEX
Us
Universal Pictures

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM Nominees

LEXY KOLKER
Freaks
Well Go USA Entertainment

THOMASIN MCKENZIE
Jojo Rabbit
Walt Disney Studios

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM Nominees

JORDAN A. NASH
Aladdin
Walt Disney Pictures

GABRIEL RUSH
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Lionsgate

GABRIEL L. SILVA
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Warner Bros.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTOR Nominees

CHRISTIAN CONVERY
William
Cinemundo

KRYSTIAN ALEXANDER LYTTLE
Foster Boy
Pantheon Entertainment

CALLUM SHONIKER
On the Basis of Sex
Amblin Partners

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INDEPENDENT OR FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM | YOUNG ACTRESS Nominees

CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN
Vengeance
Real Fiction Studios

GABRIELLE CASTRONOVER
Vellai Pookal
Indus Creations

XOCHITL GOMEZ
Shadow Wolves
Independent

CC KING
Stranger in the Night
Oakpart Productions

OPAL LITTLETON
Dark Light
Seahorse Filmhouse

ELLA RYAN QUINN
Lucky Day
Davis Films

AUDREY SMALLMAN
Benchwarmer2: Breaking Balls
Universal Entertainment

BEST YOUNG ENSEMBLE CAST | FEATURE FILM Nominees

LOUIS ASHBOURNE SERKIS, DEAN CHAUMOO, TOM TAYLOR, RHIANNA DORRIS The Kid Who Would Be King
20TH Century Fox

JACOB TREMBLAY, KEITH L. WILLIAMS, BRADY NOON, LINA RENNA
Good Boys
Universal Pictures

BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR Nominees

ASHLYN BOOTS
Talent-ish
Independent

ELLA WEST JERRIER
What Are You Waiting For?
Independent

KALEB LAIDMAN
Petersburg
KalKaden Productions

JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL
Pugliacci
Pickel Productions

HOLDEN SCOTT
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | SHORT FILM Nominees

JAC CARRERA
Away Escape
2 Productions

CONNOR DEAN
Jingle Trails
Kap Productions

JAX MALCOLM
Jingle Trails
Kap Productions

TYLER ROBINSON
Petersburg
KalKaden Productions

GABRIEL L. SILVA
A Dog and Her Boy
Mark Baird Productions

JAY VALENTIN AWAY
Escape 2 Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 11-13 | SHORT FILM Nominees

BRODY ALLEN
Theory of Relatives
Evanture Films

HUNTER FISCHER
Grenadine Chapman
University

LIOR MALKA
Tree #3
AFI

BRYSON ROBINSON
Pumpkin Dick
Arie Scope Pictures

MATHIEU SILVERMAN
Still Harlem
Up the Road Film Works

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees

JEFFERY BENSON
The Boy Hero
Red Flight Pictures

AZRIEL DALMAN
Unboxing Capilano
University

KEEGAN HEDLEY
Midnight Marathon
Independent

IAN HO
Above the Low Sky
Ryerson University

JADEN OEHR
Midnight Screaming
Capilano University

PIERCE POPE
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent

LUCAS ROYALTY
Last Dream Before Sunrise
Mad Hat Entertainment

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | SHORT FILM Nominees

MEREDITH GRACE DABNEY
Here Today
Astrabeta Creations

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
Say It with Your Vest
Blood From Stone

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Edgewood, Ohio
Film Freeway

MARISSA LEAR
Relinquents
Simon Fraser University

MADELINE LUPI
The Ghost in the Darkness
Shady Dawn Pictures

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12-14 | SHORT FILM Nominees

LACEY CAROLINE
Disconnect
Set Apart Productions

MACKENZIE DE ZILVA
Norah & Poppy
Camp 905 Productions
EDEN SUMMER GILMORE
Sabby & Szabo
Independent

JOLIE LEDFORD
Clueless
Independent

LILY ZORIAN
Bitchen Glitchen
Independent

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 10 - 11 | SHORT FILM Nominees

DARBY CAMP
Bach 'n' Roll
Independent

SAMARAH CONLEY
A My Name Is
Independent

AVERY GARCIA
When the Wolf Comes Home
Emerson College

HAILEY HARRIS
A Brief Wait
Frontier Studios

CC KING
Let the Dead Bury the Dead
Iacono Productions

KAYA RACHEL LAM
Food 4 Kids
MJM Media

ZAHLEE MOORE
Zoe
Focal Rhythm Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 9 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM Nominees

AVA AUGUSTIN
A Rock and a Hard Place
Without a Flock

JUJU JOURNEY BRENER
Caroline

NYFA FLEUR DELAHUNTY
Colours
Independent

DAELYN DE ZILVA
Norah & Poppy
Camp 905 Productions

EMMA HO
The Ones Who Wilt
Ryerson University

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

JONAH COPPOLELLI
Rediscovering Christmas
Lifetime

JADEN OEHR
Random Acts of Christmas
Lifetime

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

SAMARAH CONLEY
How Am I Doing?
Brazin Giant Prods.

HABREE LARRATT
A Story Book Christmas
W Network

PARIS SMITH
My Step Father's Secret
Lifetime

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

PETER BUNDIC
Love Unleashed
Hallmark

BRADLEY BUNDLIE
Deviant Love
Netflix

MASON MCNULTY
12 Pups of Christmas
ION

MATT RAYMOND
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Hallmark

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Lifetime

CALLUM SHONIKER
The Hot Zone
National Geographic Channel

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | TV MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL Nominees

ANDREA MARIE ALPHONSE
Holiday Rush
Netflix

SELINA MARIE ALPHONSE
Holiday Rush
Netflix

AVA GRACE COOPER
A Summer Romance
Hallmark

MELODY NIEMANN
A Family Christmas Gift
Hallmark

LINA RENNA
A Mother on the Edge
Johnson Production Group

LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ALEC DAHMER
Bajillionaires
Family Channel

RICARDO ORTIZ
Bajillionaires
Family Channel

SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL
Dwight in Shining Armor
BYU TV

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

CHRISTIAN CONVERY
Pup Academy
Disney Channel

ISAIAH GIVENS
Sound Track
Netflix

ETHAN HUTCHISON
Queen Sugar
OWN/ Warner

JA'SIAH YOUNG
Raising Dion
Netflix

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ARISTA ARHIN
Bajillionaires
Family Channel

SIMONE MILLER
Detention Adventure
CBC

MYA SINGH
Bajillionaires
Family Channel

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ALEXANDER BROPHY
Van Helsing
SyFi

PETER BUNDIC
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Netflix

CHRISTIAN MICHAEL COOPER
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark

MARCUS CORNWALL
Holly Hobbie
Family Channel

MASON MCNULTY
Schooled
ABC

SIMON WEBSTER
When Hope Calls
Hallmark

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

ARISTA ARHIN
Star Trek Discovery
CBS

MERCEDES LOMELINO
All That
Nickelodeon

ATHENA PARK
Holly Hobbie
Hulu

ISLIE HIRVONEN
The Flash
CW

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

AVA GRACE COOPER
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark

LINA RENNA
Another Life
Netflix

ASHLEY SILVERMAN
Transparent
Amazon

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

JAYDEN MADDUX
Black Monday
Showtime

RICARDO ORTIZ
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
Disney Channel

SEAN QUAN
Supernatural
CW

SLOANE MORGAN SIEGEL
NCIS
CBS

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

CHRISTOPHER CONVERY
Stranger Things
Netflix

IAN HO
The Handmaid's Tale
Hulu/Bravo

ETHAN HUTCHISON
High Maintenance
HBO

CONNOR LAIDMAN
American Gods
Starz

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark

VOX SMITH
Cavendish
CBS

JA'SIAH YOUNG
Law & Order SVU
NBC

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

EDEN SUMMER GILMORE
Nancy Drew
CW

NICOLE HUFF
Diggstown
CBC

NICOLE LAW
Warrior
Cinemax

LAUREN PETERS
Frankie Drake Mysteries
CBC

KATIE SILVERMAN
Pen 15
Hulu

PARIS SMITH
Knight Squad
Nickelodeon

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS 13 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES Nominees

EVA ARIEL BINDER
All Rise
CBS

HANNAH BOS
Riverdale
CW

JORDYN CURET
Raven's
Home Disney Channel

EMMA HO
Slasher
Netflix

JESSICA MIKAYLA
Fresh Off the Boat
ABC

ISABELLA FOWLER
Annny Minute Now
Zolli Gara Pictures

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | DAYTIME SERIES Nominees

KINGSTON FOSTER
Days of Our Lives
NBC

SYDNEY MIKAYLA
General Hospital
ABC

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

TYLER BARISH
Charlie's Colorforms City
Netflix

LUKAS ENGEL
Hello Ninja
Netflix

ZAC SIEWERT
Marvel Super Heroes Adventures
Disney/Marvel

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

KEEGAN HEDLEY
Paw Patrol
PBS

BENJAMIN JACOBSON
Gigantosaurus
Disney Jr.

VOX SMITH
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
Netflix

MADYX WHITEWAY
Lego Ninjago
DHX

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

MILA BRENER
Rainbow Chicks
ABC

MACKENZIE DE ZILVA
Captain Seasalt and the ABC Pirates
Skyship Entertainment

GISELLE LOMELINO
The JoJo & BowBow, ShowShow
Nickelodeon

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12 AND UNDER | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

AVA CLOSE
Corn & Peg
Nick Jr.

EMILY DELAHUNTY
Pup Academy
Disney Channel

FLEUR DELAHUNTY
Asterix - The Secret of the Magic Potion
M6 Studios

ISLIE HIRVONEN
Llama Llama
Netflix

ZOEY SIEWERT
Hello Ninja
Netflix

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST | VOICE OVER ROLE Nominees

MILA BRENER, EVAN AGOS, SKY ALEXIS, JAEDEN BETTENCOURT & TEDDY BLUM
Klaus
Netflix

BRIANNA DENSKI, SOFIA MALI, OEV MICHAEL URBAS
Wonder Park
Paramount Animation

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees

LOGAN BAILEY
Jackson Penn - Sick in the Head
The Brain Music

JAX MALCOLM
Run Run Rudolph
Kap Productions

JAEDON SIEWERT
Magical Lights
Brian Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | MUSIC VIDEO Nominees

KACEY FIFIELD
We Are the Stars
YouTube

GEM SISTERS
Feliz Navidad - Jam Jr.

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Let Me In
Vevo

ZENIA MARSHALL
Ain't Like You
Prezent Studio Productions

PRYMRR
Good Byes
Fig Music Productions

BEST MUSIC SINGLE Nominees

JORDYN CURET
Lift Me Up
J.C. Sounds

MONTANA JACOBOWITZ
Ask Me Why I Cry
Vevo

INDI STAR
Just Might Dance
Jenga Productions

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees

FELIX AVITIA
Just the Tip
Big R Productions

PARKER HALL
Trinkets
Netflix

JORDAN POOLE
Your Two Cents - Game of Phones
Canadianity Content Studios

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB PERFORMANCE Nominees

CHALET LIZETTE BRANNAN
Wicked Enigma
Uh-Mysterious Productions

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
Just the Tip
Big R Productions

EVANGELINE LOMELINO
Types of Kids
Gem Sisters, Inc.

BRIANNI WALKER
Birthday
Dhar Mann Prods.

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB HOST Nominees

LUKAS ENGEL
The Wacky Word Show
TVO J

AX MALCOLM
Fashion Flash
KAP Productions

BRANDIN STENNIS
Science Time
Age of Learning

BRYSON ROBINSON
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Dreamworks

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB HOST Nominees

JANETTE BUNDIC
EveRIAthing
Youtube

LACEY CAROLINE
NASCAR Kid Reporter
NBC Sports

JORDYN CURET
Life Hacks for Kids
Dreamworks

ISABELLE MACNEIL
CBC Kids' News
CBC

PRYMRR
Nike Playlist
YouTube

ZOEY SIEWERT
The Wacky Word Show
TVO

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | COMMERCIAL Nominees

IAN HO
Canadian Blood Service

SEBASTIAN BILLINGSLEY RODRIGUEZ
Facebook Portal

BRANDIN STENNIS
Super Mario Playset

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | COMMERCIAL Nominees

JESSICA MIKAYLA
US Cellular

MAYA MISALJIVIC
Band Aid

MAJA VUJICIC
Royale Velour

BRIANNI WALKER
American Greeting Cards

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 8 AND UNDER | COMMERCIAL Nominees

JUJU JOURNEY BRENER
Klubnacht

EMERSON MACNEIL
Worker's Compensation

AVA LOUISE MURCHISON
Vicks Vapopatch

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE Nominees

BOWIE BUNDLIE
Peter Pan
Poets Theatre

BRADLEY BUNDLIE
Wonder
La Mirada Theatre

JOSH ELLIOTT PICKEL
Man to Man Talk
U Conn Outlets

LUKE BARBATO SMITH

Ragtime
Pasadena Playhouse

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE Nominees

ISABEL HADERER
Fun Home
Royal Manitoba Theatre

LISA CHRISTINE HOLMBERG
If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
Burbank Family Theatre

JERI LEADER
Anne and Gilbert
Bravo Academy

IARA NEMIROVSKY
Ragtime
Pasadena Playhouse


