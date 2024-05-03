Photos: First Look at DISTRACTIONS AT THE CRASH SITE at Theatre of NOTE

The production began previews on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm, opened on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm, and will run through Saturday, June 1.

By: May. 03, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

DISTRACTIONS AT THE CRASH SITE: Short Plays by Steve Yockey, and directed by Ryan Bergmann, is making its West Coast premiere. The production began previews on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm, opened on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm, and will run through Saturday, June 1 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood. 

Check out all new photos below!

Come delve into the wondrous, twisted mind of Steve Yockey in this evening of short works full of intimate little stories told on a very big, very bold scale. Simple, everyday problems collide with the most bizarre spectacle!  Whether it’s deadly space debris, a blood-spattered chorus or a man literally called to save the world, what constitutes “normal” is forever in question. It’s a dark, hilarious, potentially gruesome and beautifully moving ride.  We’d hate for you to miss out on all the fun!  


 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos