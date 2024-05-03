Photos: First Look at DISTRACTIONS AT THE CRASH SITE at Theatre of NOTE

The production began previews on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm, opened on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm, and will run through Saturday, June 1.
DISTRACTIONS AT THE CRASH SITE: Short Plays by Steve Yockey, and directed by Ryan Bergmann, is making its West Coast premiere. The production began previews on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm, opened on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm, and will run through Saturday, June 1 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.
Check out all new photos below!
Come delve into the wondrous, twisted mind of Steve Yockey in this evening of short works full of intimate little stories told on a very big, very bold scale. Simple, everyday problems collide with the most bizarre spectacle! Whether it’s deadly space debris, a blood-spattered chorus or a man literally called to save the world, what constitutes “normal” is forever in question. It’s a dark, hilarious, potentially gruesome and beautifully moving ride. We’d hate for you to miss out on all the fun!
Photo Credit: Brad C. Light
Ron Morehouse, Lisa Clifton, Cat Davis, and Gabby Sanalitro
Lisa Clifton and Ron Morehouse
Lisa Clifton, Trevor H Olsen and Sierra Marcks
Ron Morehouse, Cat Davis and Joel Scher
Trevor H Olsen, Grace Eboigbe and Lisa Clifton
Cat Davis, Henry Cruz and Ron Morehouse
