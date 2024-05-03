PACIFIC SYMPHONY SUMMERFEST 2024 Season Announced At Irvine's New Amphitheater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new chapter begins for Pacific Symphony and the Orange County community, when the orchestra settles into its brand new summer home at Great Park Live located in the heart of Irvine

The Symphony will be in residence during the 2024 SummerFest season for five exciting programs, from the July 4 opening concert through the closing Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Sept. 7.

Season tickets are now on sale for the five-concert series and patrons

will enjoy seating at tables of four, where they can enjoy their own picnic or one that they can purchase on-site. Convenient parking will be included in the price of admission.

The exciting return of Pacific Symphony's SummerFest launches with a Fourth of July Spectacular featuring the high-energy music of Brass Transit performing the music of the legendary band Chicago. The concert culminates in a patriotic fireworks display! On July 27, City of Hope Orange County presents a Concert of Hope, welcoming all whose lives have been touched by cancer. The Symphony will perform George Gershwin's most beloved work, Rhapsody in Blue, which was composed and premiered 100 years ago. Famed piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel will perform the work. To celebrate the centennial of Rhapsody in Blue, Peter Boyer composed a new work for piano and orchestra inspired by the iconic masterpiece. The new work is titled: Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue and will be given its Califorinia premiere by Jeffrey Biegel accompanied by Carl St.Clair and the Pacific Symphony.

The blockbuster movie Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be shown on the big screen, with the score performed live by Pacific Symphony accompanying the film (Aug. 10). Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez makes his SummerFest debut conducting a program of legendary symphonic film music titled The Magical Music of Harry Potter (Aug. 23). Everyone's favorite salute to summer's end happens on Sept. 9 with the Tchaikovsky Spectacular, bursting with cannons and fireworks for the “1812” Overture and will include excerpts from the Nutcracker and the exhilerating violin concerto performed Philippe Quint. It all promises to be the perfect soundtrack for a perfect summer!

“Inaugurating the stunning Great Park Live stage, Pacific Symphony embarks on a captivating journey through the iconic compositions of John Williams, George Gershwin, and Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky, intertwining them seamlessly with beloved classics like the brass-infused melodies of Chicago. We extend our deepest gratitude to the City of Irvine for steadfastly supporting our three-decade tradition of delivering live musical experiences to the community," expressed John Forsyte, President and CEO of the Pacific Symphony. "We welcome back City of Hope Orange County as our presenting sponsor for SummerFest. Their renowned cancer care, pioneering research and commitment to caring for the whole person aligns beautifully with the healing and uplifting power of music. Together, we anticipate delighting audiences with this summer's exceptional lineup."

Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan explained the genesis of the new venue: “In October 2023, after the Five Point Amphitheatre announced its closure, the City began working to develop a plan to be able to avoid a gap in the delivery of live music in Irvine. After reviewing multiple options, the City Council authorized the establishment of a temporary live music venue that can accommodate a crowd of over 4,000 at the Great Park Sports Complex. The facility will serve as the summer home for Pacific Symphony and for the summer concert seasons in 2024, 2025, and 2026.”

“Wherever and whenever Pacific Symphony performs—winter, spring, summer or

fall—” says Music Director Carl St.Clair, “we dedicate ourselves to ensuring that our Symphony family has an exciting and rewarding experience. This coming summer will be no exception! As I told our patrons at the end of last summer—I wanted to leave everyone with such a strongly etched memory of how wonderful our summer concerts are that they would follow us anywhere! We are all so excited to begin our new life at Great Park Live!”

While the location may be new, the Symphony continues to offer the same high-quality, exceptional summer experience, jam-packed with great music performed in the great outdoors. In fact, patrons can expect an even more comfortable and intimate experience at Great Park Live nestled within a casual, inviting atmosphere. Warm, pleasant evenings, picnics overflowing with goodies, surrounded by family and friends, all remain part of the annual Symphony SummerFest experience.

Subscriptions are now available for purchase and five-concert packages starting at $295. With a variety of food and beverage options available for pre-concert dining—the evening is sure to sound and taste delicious! For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

PACIFIC SYMPHONY 2024 SUMMERFEST SEASON

JULY 4 SPECTACULAR: MUSIC OF CHICAGO

Thursday, July 4, 2024 • 8 p.m. with fireworks

Richard Kaufman, conductor

Brass Transit, Chicago Tribute & Cover Band

Celebrate the Fourth with the music of Chicago — known as the “rock and roll band with horns” — including hits like “You're the Inspiration,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Hard to Say I'm Sorry.” Brass Transit brings together accomplished and award-winning musicians for the sole purpose of paying tribute to the decades-long, multi-platinum songbook of CHICAGO! The program also includes patriotic tunes, a salute to the Armed Forces, and a dazzling fireworks finale!

RHAPSODY IN BLUE AT 100

Saturday, July 27, 2024 • 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Jeffrey Biegel, piano

BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

BOYER: Rhapsody in Red, White, & Blue (California Premiere)

GERSHWIN: An American in Paris

GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

George Gershwin composed it all—taking Broadway by storm, selling out concert halls and opera houses and defining an era! In his ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue, premiered 100 years ago, he married classical music to the most unique of American art forms, jazz.

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT

Saturday, August 10 • 8 p.m.

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Film with Live Orchestra

In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) joins his droid allies R2-D2 and C-3PO, along with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), to free his comrade Han Solo (Harrison Ford), imprisoned by the vile crime lord, Jabba the Hutt. Reunited, the Rebels race to the moon of the planet Endor where they launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet. But the ultimate battle is between father and son, as Luke faces Darth Vader one last time, for the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance.

JOHN WILLIAMS' MAGICAL MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER

Friday, August 23 • 8 p.m.

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Music by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, Alexandre Desplat from all eight Harry Potter films

Embark on a magical orchestral journey outdoors, under the stars, when Enrico Lopez-Yañez takes the audience on a class reunion remembering the memorable professors, characters, and magical creatures from the beloved film franchise. Revel in the spellbinding scores that defined the iconic Harry Potter saga, from the awe-inspiring compositions of John Williams to the mystical works of Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat. This one-night spectacle celebrates the legendary music of all eight films—a must-attend event for wizards and Muggles alike at Great Park Live.

Saturday, September 7 • 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

KHACHATURIAN: Sabre Dance

TCHAIKOVSKY: “Grand Pas de Deux” from The Nutcracker

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Capriccio Espagnol

GLINKA: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla

TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY: 1812 Overture

Enjoy Tchaikovsky's passionate Violin Concerto performed by “truly phenomenal” violinist Philippe Quint (BBC Music Magazine). Plus, Rimsky-Korsakov's colorful Capriccio Espagnol, hailed by Tchaikovsky as "a colossal masterpiece of instrumentation," a dance from The Nutcracker and Tchaikovsky's thrilling “1812” overture, complete with a brilliant fireworks finale!

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for over 15 years. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but is also recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. The orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China the same year, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras.

Pacific Symphony's discography comprises 15 recordings, mostly of 20th- and 21st-century music by such American composers as William Bolcom, John Corigliano and Richard Danielpour. In 2012 for Naxos, St.Clair and the orchestra recorded Philip Glass's The Passion of Ramakrishna, a Pacific Symphony commission that appeared on the Carnegie Hall program. The Symphony has also recorded for Harmonia Mundi, Koch International Classics, Reference Recordings, and Sony Classical, among other labels. The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

About the Great Park of Irvine

The Great Park of Irvine stands as a beacon of community engagement and natural beauty in the heart of Southern California. With a master plan that will ultimately result in a park that spans over 1,300 acres, the park offers a multifaceted experience, seamlessly blending recreational spaces, cultural attractions, and environmental preservation. Visitors are greeted by stretches of meticulously maintained greenery, providing a serene backdrop for outdoor activities ranging from picnics and sports to leisurely strolls. The park's signature features, including the iconic Great Park Balloon and Carousel, offer thrilling aerial views and whimsical rides for all ages. Furthermore, the Great Park serves as a hub for artistic expression, hosting events and exhibitions that celebrate local talent and global culture. With its commitment to sustainability and accessibility, the Great Park of Irvine continues to enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike, embodying the spirit of community and harmony in Orange County.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM.