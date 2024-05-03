Solofest Award-Winner MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW I'M KINKY Announced At 2024 HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoloFest Encore Award-winner My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Kinky, written and performed by Jean Franzblau and directed by Carly DW Bones, will play five performances only in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, on Monday 6/10 at 9pm, Saturday 6/15 at 5:30pm, Wednesday 6/19 at 9pm, Sunday 6/23 at 1pm, and Saturday 6/29 at 6:30pm, at The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.

Tickets are $10 and $20 and may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10366. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Jean's mom loved her new boyfriend and was crushed when the two of them broke up. As close as she is to her mother, she can't bring herself to explain the reason — Jean would have to reveal that she's a very kinky girl. She explores the early childhood hints that she was wired differently and generously shares her bumpy, awkwardly arousing journey towards self-acceptance. Ultimately, mama gets an earful. Content Notice: simulated sex and BDSM, sexually charged language, consensual power play, non-consensual sexual violence.

Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros of NoHoArtsDistrict.com said, “... one of the best solo shows I've seen ... it's nuanced, beautifully written, and perfectly balanced.” BroadwayWorld.com said, “What makes her stories come alive is Franzblau's ability to inhabit each of the characters so completely that you really feel there is more than just one person on the stage.” And StageRaw.com said, “Franzblau's monologues possess a certain Fifty Shades of Grey steaminess – but with a sophisticated awareness that the attempt to translate sexual longing to a crowd of strangers contains an element of silliness.”

As an Intimacy Coordinator for TV and film, Jean Franzblau helps actors perform sexy scenes with respect and care. This year she decided to disclose her own sexual backstory. Passionate about acting since she was a teen, she studied the Meisner technique on both coasts. Her favorite experience on stage was performing as Libby in Neil Simon's I Ought to Be in Pictures at the Long Beach Playhouse. She is also a consent expert for universities and the Founder of Cuddle Sanctuary.

Carly DW Bones is a theatre director, intimacy director/coordinator, sex educator, community facilitator and thespomancer (thespian necromancer). They work at the intersections of performance, ritual, sexuality, gender, community, and trauma-sensitivity. They created and directed at the feminist theatre ensemble The Illyrian Players from 2011–2019. They have also directed at Coin & Ghost, The Echo, EST LA, Inkwell Theater, The Road, Rogue Artists Ensemble, and The Vagrancy. They work as a freelance intimacy director and educator in the Los Angeles area for theatre companies and university theatre programs.

My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Kinky was developed with Karen Aschenbach and features an original song by Eric Schwartz.