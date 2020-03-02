Yale In Hollywood's First Spring Jam In Los Angeles Will Present Music And Comedy From Yale Alums

Yale in Hollywood is proud to present the first annual Spring Jam in Los Angeles. Join us for an evening of music, comedy and performances from Yale alums on Friday April 3 at 8 pm at the Pikey in Los Angeles at 7617 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Free Admission and RSVP via Eventbrite: https://yihspringjam.eventbrite.com

Spring Jam's performers include:

TORI BEE is a Yale graduate and a comedian based in Los Angeles.

ASHLEY DOUGLAS is a Yale graduate from Wilmington, Delaware who enjoys teaching. While attending Concord High School, she won the Siemens Advanced Placement Award for highest AP math and science scores in the state of Delaware. Through her love of dance, fostered at the Anna Marie Dance Studio, she honed the art of teaching. Ashley has taught dance in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, and also worked as a substitute teacher in the Brandywine, Christina, and Colonial school districts. Most recently, Ashley was an SAT tutor for the Princeton Review and increased her students' scores as much as 300 points.

SARAH KRASNOW is a director, performer, dramaturg, translator, and playwright. She holds an MFA in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism from Yale School of Drama, an MA in Romance Language Studies from Université d'Avignon, and a BA in French from Vassar College. She creates devised, interdisciplinary, bilingual work for the stage. Recent New York theater productions include Knacked at the Brick Theater and I Looked at the Eclipse, a new music opera, at Roulette. Sarah appeared in the feature film Madame de Void, directed by Felix Bernstein and Gabe Rubin, which was on view at David Lewis Gallery in July 2018. In 2016-2017, she performed in and served as dramaturg for the Motherland series by performance artist Cecilia Corrigan at Issue Project Room and the Brick Theater. Sarah also directed her own translation of Le Problème by French playwright François Bégaudeau for the 2015 ARACA Project at the off-Broadway American Theatre of Actors.

Composer and bassist JAMES LIGENFRITZ is recognized in the New Yorker for his "characteristic magnanimity" and his "invaluable contributions to New York's new-music community." James has performed throughout the US, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Poland, and Switzerland. James's notable performances include work with composer/improvisers Pauline Oliveros, Roscoe Mitchell, Rufus Reid, Anthony Braxton, "Blue" Gene Tyranny, and many others. James has received grants from New Music USA and American Composers Forum. He holds degrees from University of Michigan and UCSD. James began New York's first Suzuki Bass program at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music in 2011, and continued there until 2019, when he left to pursue a PhD in music composition at University of California Irvine. James splits his time between Brooklyn, NY and southern California. His most recent album, You Scream a Rapid Language, was released in December 2019.

Jeff Locker is an actor, writer, and host based in Los Angeles, best known for appearances on Marvel's Agent Carter, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and feature film Stasis. Most recently, he hosted the STX Tencent 75th Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Show, the Huade Awards, the red carpet of the Huading Awards (akin to the Chinese Golden Globes), Alibaba's Tianmao Discovery, Mandarin-language game show Who's Smart on ETTV America and backstage at So You Think You Can Dance for Hollywood Junket, and starred as Mandarin-speaking China consultant Peter Timms in David Henry Hwang's Chinglish at East West Players.

LINDSEY LOON-RICKER was in 5th Humor sketch comedy at Yale and sang in Magevet and Glee Club. She starred in the short comedy "Currently Adopted," winner of Indi.com's "Best Dark Comedy" award with over 120,000 views. She trained at NIDA in Australia and is represented by Australia's Gilchrist Management. Lindsey received her B.A. in East Asian Studies and briefly sang in a Japanese pop band. She sees humor as a way to provoke cross-cultural understanding and inspire compassion. We all share love and absurdity.

JORDAN PLOTNER is a British/American award-winning composer and writer based in Los Angeles. ... He has worked with esteemed film composers Marco Beltrami and Joe Trapanese, and has worked on projects for artists ranging from Hans Zimmer and Angelina Jolie to Daft Punk.

Founded and headed by Kevin Winston, Yale in Hollywood is a volunteer run organization based in Los Angeles that connect Yale students and alumni to the entertainment industry. This event is produced by Yale in Hollywood's Social Chair Quentin Lee and member Sarah Krasnow.

RSVP for Spring Jam now: https://yihspringjam.eventbrite.com/





