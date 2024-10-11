YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County) is set for next month. The performance is on Sunday, November 10th. Doors open at 6 pm. Entertainment begins at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $35 plus 2-drink or dinner minimum.

Scheduled to appear: Eydie Alyson, Owen Bakula, Scott Bakula, Roger Befeler, David Burnham, Chelsea Field, Kate Flannery, Barrett Foa, Julie Garnyé, Kim Huber, Jane Lynch, Maude Maggart, Andrea Marcovicci, Tracie Thoms and Nita Whitaker

Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host – Brad Ellis, Co-Hosted by Jason Kravits.

These acclaimed Broadway, Film and Television Stars bring their musical magic to the Catalina Jazz Club - live for one performance only! Appropriate for all ages.

