News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert Set For Next Month

The performance is on  Sunday, November 10th.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert Set For Next Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County) is set for next month. The performance is on  Sunday, November 10th. Doors open at 6 pm. Entertainment begins at 7:30 pm.

LATEST NEWS

SCRIPTS & SIPS Comes to the Colony Theatre
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to Los Angeles Next Week
THE BODY IS THE INTERFACE Comes to REDCAT
Stephen Tobolowsky Comes To Theatre Forty On October 20

Tickets are $35 plus 2-drink or dinner minimum.

Scheduled to appear: Eydie Alyson, Owen Bakula, Scott Bakula, Roger Befeler, David Burnham, Chelsea Field, Kate FlanneryBarrett Foa, Julie Garnyé, Kim Huber, Jane Lynch, Maude Maggart, Andrea Marcovicci, Tracie Thoms and Nita Whitaker

Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host – Brad Ellis, Co-Hosted by Jason Kravits.

These acclaimed Broadway, Film and Television Stars bring their musical magic to the Catalina Jazz Club - live for one performance only! Appropriate for all ages.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos