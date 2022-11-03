Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOGANANDANCE Comes to Millennium Biltmore Hotel This Month

The performance is on November 17, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Internationally acclaimed spiritual and meditation teacher, composer and singer Michel Pascal has announced that his brand-new show, Yoganandance - A Musical to Celebrate Yogananda, the pioneering Indian spiritual guru Paramahansa Yogananda, will premiere on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

Show creator Michel Pascal promises a "musical celebration of the spirit of Yogananda to engage people to get back to love"

"This is going to be an experience unlike anything anybody has seen or felt before," says Pascal, who conceived and wrote the music to the show. "There are many books and documentaries about Yogananda, but our show is something quite special and unique. Yoganandance is a musical celebration of the spirit of Yogananda to engage people to get back to love."

About the show: Yoganandance is a full-evening experience: There will be a pre-show Sound Bath Orchestra blessing by Sujon Datta (the great grandnephew of Yogananda), meditations. The musical celebration begins. Temple Hayes will narrate while Pascal performs lead vocals. There are many books and documentaries about Yogananda, but A Musical to Celebrate Yogananda is something quite special and unique. Yoganandance is a musical celebration of the spirit of Yogananda to engage people to get back to love.

Written, composed, directed, and sung by Michel Pascal.

Co-composer and Music Director Myron McKinley (Music director Earth Wind and Fire)

Opening Meditation MICHAEL B. BECKWITH
Official blessing SUJON DATTA, Great grand nephew of Yoganana




