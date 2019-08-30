Write Act Repertory presents the Premiere of UNFORGETTABLE

Write Act Repertory's annual playwrights series returns in our NOHO home spotlighting prominent and award-winning Los Angeles playwright Rochelle Perry at the Brickhouse Theater as we continue our 21st season with UNFORGETTABLE.

When unwilling fashion major Rita is forced to spend her last college spring break with her 86-year old Japanese grandmother Keiko, she realizes Keiko suffers from a disease she knows little about - dementia. When she was young her grandmother taught her about the world. Now it's her turn to remind her grandmother of her past. Through Japanese folktales and fantasy-filled stories, Rita discovers her grandparents' unforgettable love for each other, a love she hopes to have for herself in this new American generation.



"We are honored that Ms. Perry chose Write Act Rep to present her newly expanded two-act play. She has been an Artist-in-Residence for 15 years and has been a great ambassador of everything we do at Write Act Rep," states Lant. "I could not be prouder of the work we do here and the environment of safety we provide for brave voices, like Rochelle's, that wish to reach out to the community through their writings. Her positive attitude and forward thinking pushing for more female playwright opportunities is one of the reasons we are here."



Our feature creative artists include Tracy S. Lee (Rita), Randi Tahara (Keiko), George Infantado (Joseph), Ami Shimada (Young Keiko), Godfrey Flax (Marc/Police Officer) and Diane Chernansky (Doctor).



The shows Production Team Members include John Lant (Producing Artistic Director), Tamra Pica (Producer), Rochelle Perry (Playwright), Cassie Soliday (Director), Isabel Gallegos (Costume Designer), Jonathan Harrison (Associate Producer) and Lynn Barzola (Graphic Designer).

"I fell in love instantly with Perry's script," states Director Cassie Soliday. "The juxtaposition of a young life ready to begin and an old life's memory failing is beautiful and heartbreaking. The characters come alive off the page and I can see my own relationship with my grandmother reflected back at me as well as my complicated feelings of aging! I'm thrilled to get to explore this space with the talented cast and crew at Write Act Rep."

