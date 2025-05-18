World Premiere of TERMINATION FEE in Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Termination Fee will be having its world premiere as part of the Hollywood Fringe. Performances will take place from June 8 through June 24 at the Broadwater (Black Box) 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

A scathing commentary on the American health care system. When Neil Camden loses his job and health benefits, his wife, Adi Carota, can no longer get her life-saving insulin. In a period of frustration and desperation, Neil takes matters into his own hands. Termination Fee is an emotional journey of desperation, fulfillment, mental health, love, sex, and loss, blurring the lines between comedy and drama, filled with gut-punching zingers and tear-jerking monologues all in less than an hour. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll wonder why the United States doesn’t have the same healthcare system as the rest of the industrialized world.

About the Cast and Creative Team

Ron Placone(Writer/Actor) is a comedian, writer, and filmmaker. A joke-slinging vagabond, he’s toured almost everywhere in the US, Australia, Canada and his solo-show, “Balding is Punk Rock”, premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 (**** One4Review.com). In 2022, Ron took the dive into production. Since then, he’s released the webisode/pilot, Loner, his vertical series, Frank Azurri, premiered in Rome and then was later released on Status Coup News, and his debut feature, Left At Wall, enjoyed sold out screenings in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, an international screening in London, and is available on Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Google Play, XBox, DVD, and more. Termination Fee is his first stage play.

Sara Kay Godot (Actor) is an Actor, Writer and Standup Comedian. She holds a BFA in theatre from NWSA in Miami. Sara was the Assistant Artistic Director of the Conservatory in Chicago. She has been active in the LA comedy scene for the past 10 years and has collaborated with Ron Placone on a number of film and comedy projects including Left At Wall which is now streaming on all major platforms.

Andrew Keshav Saxena (Actor/Stage Manager/Sound Design) is a multidisciplinary artist and self-proclaimed “creative-type” hailing from the liminal beach town of San Pedro, California. With a background in music, film, and visual storytelling, Andrew fuses cultural influences with typically ill-favored subject matters to create work that’s funny, disturbing, and occasionally expressionist (on purpose, he swears). Whether he’s behind the camera, on stage, or lurking in a studio somewhere, his projects poke, prod and occasionally defecate artistic boundaries. Andrew keeps busy exploring new mediums and teaming up with fellow weirdos to champion diversity and inventive chaos.

Lee Costello(Producer) has been producing theatre in Los Angeles for two decades. Her many credits include Nia Vardalos’s original one-woman version of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Dan Castellaneta’s Where Did Vincent van Gogh? Other productions include Ensemble Studio Theatre LA’s One Act Play Festival, Scream the Musical, For Piano and Harpo, and Old Man in a Big Car with Paul Dooley. While Executive Director for The Second City Los Angeles, she produced Totally Looped, Opening Night: The Musical, and The Second City Alumni Jam.

Michael Blaha (Producer, Fringe Management) has produced over 125 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as partners with Nigel Miles-Thomas in Fringe Management. In London, Mike produced the worldwide comedy sensation The Pajama Men (Shenoah Allen and Mark Chavez) (The Times Double Act of the Year) in Versus vs. Versus and Last Stand to Reason both of which were sold-out runs at the Soho Theater in London. Mike has also produced over 25 shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, including Richard Parker (Best International Production) and Afghanistan is Not Funny” (Best International Production). His other U.S. stage credits include Latina Christmas Special and Bard Overboard at the Soho Playhouse Off Broadway. and runt (L.A., Chicago, Minneapolis, New York). Mike’s production of Bukowsical won the Best Musical Award at the New York Fringe. Expanding their global reach to include the second largest Fringe Festival in the world after Edinburgh, Fringe Management’s production of Blood of the Lamb won the overall Critic’s Prize for Best Show at the Adelaide Fringe in 2024.

