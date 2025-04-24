World Premiere of EDITH By Noah T. Parnes Comes To Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next mainstage production, the world premiere of Edith by Noah T. Parnes. Directed by Ignacio Navarro, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bita Arefnia, Isabella Costa, Nicole Craig, Emilie Crotty, Skylar DeShane, Jessica Dowdeswell, Christopher Leon, Asha Nataraj, Olivia Rodriguez, Crismar Chacín Ruiz, and Rosie Ryden. There will be 12 performances only, beginning on Friday, May 23, and continuing through Sunday, June 15. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm.



When a giant pillar of salt crashes into the kitchen, a family is thrown into a chaotic, campy fantasy that forces them to reckon with their relationship to disobedience, suffering, and deviant sex. From her vantage point as the witness to past destruction, the Pillar of Salt wishes to upend the traditional center of our current order and force us to turn around and see the joy in the carnage.



Scenic design is by Natasha Renae Potts, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias and Macedonia Bullington, sound design is by Lemon Baardsen, and properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant directors are Macedonia Bullington and Silas Jean-Rox, and stage manager is Andrea Casamitjana. Loft technical director is Matthew Scheel and Bree Pavey is producer. Web and graphic design are by Amanda Chambers.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.