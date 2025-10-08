World Premiere Of BIAS Opens At Hudson Guild Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Borough Park Productions will present the world premiere of Bias, a provocative new play written and directed by Art Shulman, opening November 21 and running through December 14, 2025, at Hudson Guild Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood).

Suggested by a true incident, Bias examines what happens when the line between justice and assumption begins to blur. When a college professor accuses a student of cheating, the situation quickly spirals—he soon finds himself the subject of a discrimination investigation that threatens his reputation and career. What will the findings reveal, and who will be believed?

With universities nationwide confronting questions of fairness, power, and identity, Bias arrives as a timely exploration of the complexities of truth and accountability in modern institutions.

The cast features Nina Bell, Rasha Elabaji, Andree Mulia, Morry Schorr, Aziz Tazi, Sammie Wayne IV, and Jerry Weil.

Playwright and director Art Shulman—a former Cal State Northridge psychology professor and Brooklyn College alumnus—has written more than 25 produced full-length plays, including Behind the Curtain, The Rabbi and the Shiksa, Bagels, Boxcar and Eugenia, and Doubting Thomas. His work often fuses humor, realism, and moral inquiry, reflecting his background as both a scholar and storyteller.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an additional Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on December 6. The production is dark on Sunday, December 7.

Tickets are $30, with seniors $25 using promo code 007. The running time is approximately one hour and forty minutes, plus intermission.

