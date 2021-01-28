Wonkybot Announces TREMENDOUS GIRL

Wonkybot today announced the launch of Stewart St John's Tremendous Girl, a spin-off from the company's award-winning flagship audio series Tara Tremendous. St John will write, direct and executive produce the scripted podcast series, working alongside Wonkybot co-founders Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher who will also serve as executive producers. Wonkybot has also just launched the exclusive first trailer for the show on a new feed under the name 'Tremendous Girl' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts and other major audio platforms. The trailer is also available on the Wonkybot Podcast Network at Wonkybot.com, alongside a first look at the brand new key art by artist Dominic Bustamante depicting Tara as the 19-year-old titular character.



"Dominic is an amazing artist who we are thrilled to have as part of the team," said St John. "He beautifully captured the strength, passion, innocence and fun of the Tremendous Girl character!" The new scripted audio series, which will premiere this April, will pick up immediately following the jaw-dropping events of Tara Tremendous' fourth mid-season cliff-hanger (Tara Tremendous: Quest) in which the DNA of tween-aged Tara Callahan - imbued with the powers of every superhero in the world - was altered in a climactic battle with galactic super-villain Lord Barrington, eradicating her powers and aging her to young adulthood.

"It's the perfect entry point for a spin-off show," said St John. "Where Tara Tremendous centers on the adventures of young Tara Callahan learning how to use her newfound powers at Power University, Tremendous Girl is a 'superhero space saga' set in a dystopian futuristic universe where an older Tara must adjust to her sudden transformation while grappling with how to save her new adopted universe."

While Tremendous Girl will feature a heavy emphasis on science fiction, the original Tara Tremendous series will continue to tell stories set on modern day Earth, though St John is keeping mum on how both shows will continue to co-exist.

"It's going to be a really exciting time for Tremendous fans as we build both shows," added St John. Actress Kyla Jernigan has been cast in the voice role of the 19-year-old superheroine. "We're thrilled to welcome Kyla to this iconic role," said Michael Plahuta, Wonkybot co-founder and executive producer. "We had an exhaustive search to find the right voice, and in the end it was Kyla who captured the spirit, soul and strength of the Tara Callahan character." "I am very excited to be a part of this new production," said Jernigan. "I feel incredibly lucky to have the honor of voicing Tara Callahan who is such a wonderful and inspiring character. I am just so grateful for this amazing opportunity!"

Wonkybot is simultaneously developing feature film and television projects based on the popular Tara Tremendous franchise. As previously announced, the company is developing St John's Tara Tremendous musical feature with Marc Platt Productions, with 14 new songs composed by St John and Plahuta. The music partners previously launched a live musical concert based on songs they wrote, inspired by the Tara Tremendous podcast. Tremendous Girl joins Wonkybot's growing slate of high quality, genre-bending audio productions including Tara Tremendous, Origins Unknown, Spooky Troop, The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows and The Owlsteins. On the digital side Wonkybot produced the holiday specials Wonkybot Halloween Costume Hangout With Ava and Mrs. Claus' Christmas Treat Challenge.

Wonkybot was one of the first to see the unlimited possibilities of audio storytelling back in 2015 when the company produced the first Tara Tremendous audio story. "Since then we've been building the Wonkybot brand with an audio-first strategy, telling stories that entertain and inspire," said Fisher. "Tremendous Girl is the latest addition to an exciting array of original podcasts based on Stewart's endless imagination." About Wonkybot StudiosFormed in 2015 by co-founders Stewart St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, Wonkybot Studios is a children's and family production and publishing company with a podcast-first strategy. Wonkybot is dedicated to creating entertaining and engaging characters, stories and tunes for kids and family across all media platforms that inspire, uplift and entertain the imagination.