Weisman Museum To Host Free Family Celebration For Spring Exhibition Opening

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art will host the public opening for its spring 2022 exhibition The Cultivators: Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from noon to 5 PM.

The opening celebration will include exhibition tours, and outdoor live music, food trucks, and activities for children and families. The Kinsey family will lecture on "The Myth of Absence" in Smothers Theatre at 3 PM. The day-long celebration and parking are both free of charge and open to the general public; advance registration is required.

The day's performances include music by Jazzy Ash, Masanga Marimba, and DJ Monalisa. Guests of all ages will be able to participate in a collaborative art project inspired by Bisa Butler's quilted artworks.

Guests will also be able to participate in both self-guided and guided tours of The Cultivators throughout the day.

Food trucks scheduled for the event include Billionaire Burger, D Lo's Kitchen, Wings N' Waffles, and Happy Ice.

KINSEY OPENING CELEBRATION SCHEDULE

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Outdoor Stage: Live Music

Noon-3 PM - Family-friendly music across a range of genres

Noon - Jazzy Ash

1 PM - Masanga Marimba

2 PM - DJ Monalisa

Parking Lot: Food Trucks

Noon-3 PM - Enjoy food from some of LA's finest Black-owned food trucks, featuring Billionaire Burger Boyz, D Lo's Kitchen, Wings N' Waffles, and Happy Ice

Weisman Museum: Exhibition Tours

11 AM-5 PM - Tours of the Kinsey Collection exhibition

Guided tours with Khalil Kinsey at 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM

Self-guided tours at all other times between 11 AM and 5 PM

Gregg G. Juarez Courtyard

11 AM-3 PM - Art Activities for All Ages

Everyone is welcome to participate in creating a community paper quilt inspired by Bisa Butler's quilted artworks.

Smothers Theatre

3 PM - Learn more about the art, history, and incredible stories behind the works in the Kinsey collection, through a dynamic multimedia presentation by the Kinsey Family

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required inside Smothers Theatre. For more information, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit.

Curated by Khalil Kinsey and Larry Earl, The Cultivators features masterful works of art, photographs, rare books, letters, and manuscripts that chronicle the achievements and contributions of African Americans over the last five centuries. The exhibition includes some of the collection's signature objects, which have traveled the globe to more than 30 venues over the last 15 years, along with works that have never before been shown publicly. Marking the first major hometown presentation of the Kinsey Collection since 2007, The Cultivators will be on view at the Weisman Museum of Art from January 15 to March 27, 2022, and will be accompanied by a full slate of public programs throughout its run.

Representing the intersection between art and history, the exhibition covers the lives, accomplishments, and artistry of African Americans from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation, to the Civil Rights Movement and up to the present day. Important objects include bills of sale, advertisements, letters, and legal papers documenting the slave trade; hand-colored tintypes from the Civil War era; art and literature from the Harlem Renaissance; and items spotlighting key moments in the Civil Rights Movement, which are linked in this presentation to the story of the 1963 student protests at Florida A&M University. Bernard and Shirley Kinsey began their journey together at Florida A&M before eventually settling in California, where they both earned graduate degrees from Pepperdine University and raised a son, Khalil, who now serves as chief operating officer and chief curator of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection and Foundation.

The Kinseys' art collection reflects their journey of self-discovery, respective upbringings, and shared experiences. Discovering new places and ideas through travel has shaped their vision of themselves as cultural caretakers of Black history and culture, charged with sharing it with the world. The Cultivators charts a history of African American art through more than 30 exemplary works by celebrated figures, including Ernie Barnes, John Biggers, Bisa Butler, Elizabeth Catlett, Robert S. Duncanson, Sam Gilliam, Jacob Lawrence, Norman Lewis, Augusta Savage, Henry Ossawa Tanner, Alma Thomas, Charles White, and many more.