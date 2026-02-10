Wagner Ensemble To Present LOVE AND ROMANCE Concert At St. Francis De Sales

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wagner Ensemble will present Love and Romance, a concert celebrating music inspired by love and human connection, on Sunday, February 22, at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, California.

Under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, the program features Johannes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes, performed alongside Wagner Ensemble soloists, as well as a selection of choral works spanning multiple eras that reflect expressions of romance, devotion, and emotional connection. The concert continues the ensemble’s commitment to presenting choral repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to contemporary works.

The performance will take place in the sanctuary of St. Francis De Sales Church, a venue known for its acoustics. Accessible seating is available, and parking is provided in the church lot.

Founded in 1991 by Jeannine Wagner under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute, the Wagner Ensemble honors and promotes the musical legacy of Roger Wagner. The ensemble has performed throughout Southern California and internationally, presenting choral masterworks from across centuries of musical history.

Love and Romance

Sunday, February 22, 2026

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

St. Francis De Sales Church

13370 Valleyheart Drive

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Tickets: $20 general admission; $15 students and seniors

Tickets are available at https://wagnerensemble.eventbrite.com

Group sales (10 or more): sgalin2013@gmail.com

More information: 310-339-2488