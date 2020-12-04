WINTER CHEER Announced At The El Capitan Theatre

Holiday plans may look different this year, but the El Capitan Theatre has you covered for at-home fun!



Order Disney themed items to make your holidays more festive with drink sippers, popcorn containers, activity packs and more! Order online to have it shipped right to your door. Visit www.elcapitantheatre.com for more information on current offers.



The ongoing Marquee Messages program at El Capitan Theatre allows guests to purchase screen time on the iconic El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Blvd. Guest have shared birthday greetings, congratulations, baby announcements and even marriage proposals! New this holiday season are themes for winter, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. Package prices are as follows:



Packages range from $25 to $200. Elements vary based on package purchased. Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood packages have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge) Premium holiday rates apply for placement on Dec 10, Dec 24, Dec 25, Dec 26, Dec 31 and Jan 1.



El Capitan Package - $200

• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)

• Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time

• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message



Hollywood Package - $100

• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)

• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message



Digital Package - $25

• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message



Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment. For more information on offerings, please visit www.elcapitantheatre.com.



Since guests can't join us in person in the theatre yet, we're bringing El Cap Throwback: Movie Trivia streaming live into their homes! Join us for family-friendly fun for all ages! Our next Trivia live-stream will be on December 8th! Celebrate classic Disney holiday movies with El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia Merry & Bright Delights Edition in partnership with Disney Movie Insiders. During this online only event you can fly solo or join with your "quaran-team". Gather in front of your small screens for big screen fun and trivia about some of your favorite movies. You bring your team; we'll bring the trivia and some signature El Capitan movie magic!



Players must register in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per log-in. Registration is by tracked by email address and each email address may only be used once. Sales will close at 3pm on December 8th.



El Capitan Theatre also offers private trivia events for guests looking to have a fun virtual party with friends, family or employees. Contact 818-845-3110 for more information about booking a private event.

