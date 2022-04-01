WIDOWER IN PARADISE Premieres At The Sherry Theater

His wife left him... a massive inheritance when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Now he's back from her grave, looking for love-and new evidence to shed light on her possible murder. Which contestant will win his heart (or the race to solve the case) and/or the million-dollar prize? Will it be last season's widow, who was deprived of her fairy tale ending?

The investigators seeking to rehabilitate their sullied reputations and wounded pride? The social media star who is here for, um, some reason? Come fall in love alongside this season's widower on an unforgettable journey to a land of summer fun and no extradition treaty to the United States. It's Widower in Paradise, a comedy-mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat. Opens April 1, 2022 at 8:30 pm.

Writer Hiro Kosgaard states: "As a cross between a dating competition and a true crime murder investigation, our market research shows that this genre fusion will resonate with market-relevant demographics perfectly!"

Written and directed by Hiro Kosgaard, Produced by David Dickens. Starring: Tenn Buick, Megan Colburn, Maggie Mae Fish, Kate LÃ½ Johnston, L.V. Marcos, Jill Nigh, Caiti Wiggins, and Max Zumstein.

The Sherry Theater, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91601. Friday, April 1, 2022 through Sunday, April 10, 2022. Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM; Sundays at 7:00 PM

ADMISSION: $25.00 ticket - includes pre-show reception (immersive with the characters). Appropriate for ages 13+ (some strong language)

Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/widower-in-paradise-tickets-280073927657.