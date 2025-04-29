Video: Get A First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at La Mirada's LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at La Mirada, featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with choreography by Dana Solimando, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell and direction by Cynthia Ferrer.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL will run through Sunday, May 18, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICALfollows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL features Kathryn Brunner as Elle Woods, Michael Thomas Grant as Emmett Forrest, Nicholas James McDonough as Warner Huntington, III, Anna Mintzer as Vivienne Kensington, Anthea Neri Best as Paulette, Ed Staudenmayer as Professor Callahan, Jane Papageorge as Brooke Wyndham, Dahlya Glick as Enid, Grace Simmons as Margot, Bella Hicks as Serena, and Aurelia Michael as Pilar. The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Cristyn Dang, Grant Hodges, Nathan Madden, Donovan Mendelovitz, Bailey Renee Miller, Taylor Mettra, Davon Rashawn, Anthony Sanchez, Callula Sawyer, Rochelle Scudder (Bruiser Handler), Amir Jabari Bailey-Simmons, Krystle Rose Simmons, Rodrigo Varandas, and Rianny Vasquez. Swings are Emmy J. Lane and Ben Raanan.

The Design Team for LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL is as follows: Scenery Rental Provided by Front Row Theatrical Rental; Lighting Design by Anne McMills; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Katie McCoy Yagen; Projection Design by Jon Infante; Prop Rental is by The Music and Theatre Company; Properties Coordination by Kevin Williams. Animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Bree Sherry.

