Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse

Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George, led by Graham Phillips (Broadway's 13, CW's Riverdale, CBS' The Good Wife) as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls and American Psycho) as Dot/Marie, will run from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

The production also features Michael Manuel (Our Town at South Coast Repertory, The Father at Pasadena Playhouse) as Jules/Bob, Emily Tyra (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Yvonne/Naomi, and Liz Larsen (Broadway's Beautiful, NBC's Law and Order) as Old Lady/Blair.

Marking the start of the later part of his career, Sunday in the Park With George (1984), in which Sondheim's music brings the world of George Seurat to vivid life, is the first of three musicals Sondheim created with James Lapine that include Into the Woods (1987) and Passion (1994). Sondheim and Lapine won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work, and while it was revived on Broadway in 2008, and again in a celebrated limited run in 2017 (helmed by Sarna Lapine), Sunday in the Park with George has rarely been produced in Los Angeles with the full-scale production it deserves-until now. Inventive, insightful, and in a class of its own, this ravishing, captivating masterpiece encapsulates the complexity of life-and the art of understanding it.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time and Sondheim's most innovative and groundbreaking musical, Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon and musical direction by Andy Einhorn.

On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, French artist George Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new? Sunday in the Park with George is a shimmering tribute to "the art of making art "which takes on an even deeper and richer meaning since Sondheim's passing.

The design team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2014 Tony Award Winner for Act One), costume design by Clint Ramos (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2016 Tony Award Winner for Eclipsed), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 1997 Tony Award winner for Chicago), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), projection design by Tal Yarden (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Network) and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom). The Production Stage Manager is Lisa Ann Chernoff (Broadway's The Great Society, Broadway's My Fair Lady), and the Assistant Stage Managers are Kaleigh Bernier (Broadway's True Crime Obsessed, Be More Chill) and Mikayla Bettner (A Noise Within's Metamorphoses, A Christmas Carol 2022).

Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George start at $39 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.




Jason Stuart Will Headline Quentin Lees LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special LA Photo
Jason Stuart Will Headline Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special LAUGH PROUD
Pioneering gay stand-up comedian and character actor Jason Stuart has signed on to headline queer BIPOC creator Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ comedy festival and feature film special 'Laugh Proud' to world premiere and be shot on July 1, 2023 at the historic Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles' LGBT Center.
The Legendary Ruta Lee Takes Center Stage In Palm Springs Famous Purple Room With CONSIDER Photo
The Legendary Ruta Lee Takes Center Stage In Palm Springs Famous Purple Room With CONSIDER YOUR ASS KISSED
In addition to a melody of musicals in which Ms Lee has appeared and hopes to appear, Ruta offers a treasure trove of wonderful stories, anecdotes with rare first hand and authentic memories of the entertainment industry. 
Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre Photo
Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre
'Like any of the heroines I could possibly reference, Kristina Wong embodies all of them in her own fierce amalgamation.  The result is considerably hysterical in the most unpredictable ways.'
Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company
Next up at Antaeus Theatre Company, Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information opening March 3, 2023 (with previews beginning February 26th). Emily Chase directs the eight-member cast of: — John Apicella, Anne Gee Byrd, Darius De L Cruz, Kwana Martinez, Kevin Matsumoto, Erin Pineda, Lloyd Roberson II and Zoe Yale. Emily was most gracious to give me some behind-the-scenes of Love and Information and some of the rational driving her creative decisions.

More Hot Stories For You


Junior High Los Angeles To Host QUEENFEST 2023 Benefiting Alexandria House & Junior High, March 11Junior High Los Angeles To Host QUEENFEST 2023 Benefiting Alexandria House & Junior High, March 11
February 20, 2023

Queenfest, an International Women's Day Variety Show, is celebrating its 7th year by raising money for Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Queenfest's mission is to encourage everyone to utilize their art form in the continuing battle for equality and equity.
CATCH THE BUS To Compete At Hollywood Reel Independent And Golden State Film Festivals In February 2023CATCH THE BUS To Compete At Hollywood Reel Independent And Golden State Film Festivals In February 2023
February 20, 2023

'Catch the Bus' a short film written, produced and directed by Chloe Owens, will screen at both the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, Thursday, March 2nd at 3:30PM, at the Regal Cinema at LA Live and the Golden State Film Festival, Friday, February 24th at 7:30PM at the TCL Chinese 6 in Hollywood.
Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical ParodyPhotos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody
February 20, 2023

Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.
Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony TheatrePhotos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
February 19, 2023

The Colony Theatre has release production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVEPhotos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
February 19, 2023

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble is playing at Sherry Theater though March 19, 2023. Check out photos here!
share