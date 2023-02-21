Video: First Look at Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George, led by Graham Phillips (Broadway's 13, CW's Riverdale, CBS' The Good Wife) as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls and American Psycho) as Dot/Marie, will run from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

The production also features Michael Manuel (Our Town at South Coast Repertory, The Father at Pasadena Playhouse) as Jules/Bob, Emily Tyra (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Yvonne/Naomi, and Liz Larsen (Broadway's Beautiful, NBC's Law and Order) as Old Lady/Blair.



Marking the start of the later part of his career, Sunday in the Park With George (1984), in which Sondheim's music brings the world of George Seurat to vivid life, is the first of three musicals Sondheim created with James Lapine that include Into the Woods (1987) and Passion (1994). Sondheim and Lapine won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work, and while it was revived on Broadway in 2008, and again in a celebrated limited run in 2017 (helmed by Sarna Lapine), Sunday in the Park with George has rarely been produced in Los Angeles with the full-scale production it deserves-until now. Inventive, insightful, and in a class of its own, this ravishing, captivating masterpiece encapsulates the complexity of life-and the art of understanding it.



One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time and Sondheim's most innovative and groundbreaking musical, Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon and musical direction by Andy Einhorn.



On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, French artist George Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new? Sunday in the Park with George is a shimmering tribute to "the art of making art "which takes on an even deeper and richer meaning since Sondheim's passing.



The design team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2014 Tony Award Winner for Act One), costume design by Clint Ramos (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2016 Tony Award Winner for Eclipsed), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 1997 Tony Award winner for Chicago), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), projection design by Tal Yarden (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Network) and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom). The Production Stage Manager is Lisa Ann Chernoff (Broadway's The Great Society, Broadway's My Fair Lady), and the Assistant Stage Managers are Kaleigh Bernier (Broadway's True Crime Obsessed, Be More Chill) and Mikayla Bettner (A Noise Within's Metamorphoses, A Christmas Carol 2022).

Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George start at $39 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.