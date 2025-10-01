 tracker
Video: Behind the Scenes of LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse

Performances run October 1 - November 2.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
​Geffen Playhouse will present the world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Watch here as movement director Christopher Scott goes behind the scenes in rehearsals!

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond.

Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.


