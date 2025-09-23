Vicki Lewis, Jason Graae, and More Will Lead Benefit Concert For The Foundation For New American Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) will present a one-night-only concert production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Woman of the Year by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Peter Stone. Starring Sandy Bainum (Broadway's 42nd Street, 5Star Theatricals' Mamma Mia!) as Tess Harding, Jason Graae (Falsettos, National Tour of Wicked) as Gerald, and Vicki Lewis (Chicago, NBC's Newsradio) as Jan, the concert will be directed by Glenn Casale, with choreography by Karma Camp, and musical direction by Brent Crayon. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (Music Building, 1310 11th St.) in Santa Monica, CA.

Based on the classic MGM Tracy/Hepburn film, Woman of the Year follows Tess Harding, a sharp and ambitious television news anchor, and Sam Craig, a celebrated cartoonist whose worlds—and egos—collide. What begins as a public feud evolves into romance, marriage, and the timeless struggle to balance career, love, and identity. First produced in 1981, the musical's exploration of gender roles, media influence, and the challenges of partnership remains as relevant today as ever.

All proceeds from the event will benefit FNAM's ShowSearch program, a nationally recognized musical theatre competition and mentorship initiative for high school and college writers in Southern California. ShowSearch pairs emerging creators with established industry professionals, providing young artists the guidance and platform to develop their own original works. For more information on the juried regional-wide search, click here.

“This concert not only celebrates the brilliance of Kander and Ebb, but also directly invests in the future of American musical theatre,” said Michael Donovan, President of the Board of The Foundation for New American Musicals. “Every ticket purchased helps give young writers the resources, mentorship, and platform they need to develop their voices and share their stories.”

Leading the concert is Sandy Bainum, bringing her signature warmth, wit, and vocal prowess to the role made famous by Lauren Bacall in her triumphant Broadway return. Joining her are Jason Graae as Gerald and Vicki Lewis as Jan, both celebrated performers whose careers span Broadway, television, and beyond.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

