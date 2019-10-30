VIDEO: Get a First Look at Footage From MATILDA at La Mirada

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT presents the second show of their 2019-2020 season, Roald Dahl's MATILDA, THE MUSICAL, book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Kate Dunn and directed by Michael Matthews. MATILDA, THE MUSICAL will preview on Friday, October 25, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, November 17, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Get a first look at footage from the show in the video below!

From the genius of Roald Dahl comes the Tony Award-winning MATILDA, THE MUSICAL, the story of an extraordinary girl who - armed with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a love for books - dares to take a stand against the tyranny of adults who seek to crush her imagination. Watch how she and her classmates save the day!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring a gifted young actress, MATILDA, THE MUSICAL is a joyous girl-power romp!



Tickets range from $20 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available.

For children ages 5 and up. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You