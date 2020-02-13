VIDEO: First Look at HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood

David Carver Music presents HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL featuring music and lyrics by Cliff Jones and additional music, lyrics and orchestrations by Craig Fair.

Get a first look in the video below!

Award-winner Bill Castellino (pre-Broadway production of Cagney) directs a cast of 16 and is also joined by musical director and conductor Doug Oberhamer (Broadway's Swing!) and choreographer Janet Roston (Ovation Award-winner for Celebration Theatre's The Boy From Oz). Based on Shakespeare's timeless classic, HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL will fill the theatre with rock and roll swagger, inventive staging, incredible state-of-the-art technology, and powerful contemporary dance. The limited engagement opens on Friday, February 14, 2020 and plays through February 23 at the El Portal Theatre (5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood).

The multifaceted cast includes Payson Lewis (Hamlet), Kevin Bailey (Claudius), Carly Thomas Smith (Gertrude), Fatima El-Bashir (Ophelia), Thomas Hobson (Horatio), Ian Littleworth (Laertes), Larry Cedar (Polonius), Michael Deni (Marcellus), Justin Michael Wilcox (Rosencrantz), Alli Miller (Guildenstern), Steve B Green (Ghost/Priest), Deanna Anthony (Ensemble), Marie Gutierrez (Ensemble), Tim McGarrigal (Ensemble), Bruce Merkle (Ensemble), and Julia Springer (Ensemble). The dynamic cast was brought together by award-winning Casting Director Michael Donovan and Casting Associate Richie Ferris.

HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL's creative team also includes Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Leon Rothenberg (The Nance), Sound Designer Jonathan A. Burke (Off-Broadway's The Best is Yet to Come: The Music of Cy Coleman), Set and Video Designer Nick Iwaskow, NAACP and Ovation Award-winning Costume Designer Mylette Nora (August Wilson's Two Trains Running) and lighting designers Johnny Garofalo and Nick Iwaskow.

The orchestra features Justin Smith (Guitar), Anthony Lucca (Keyboards), Rachael Coosaia (Cello), John Fumo (Trumpet), Ido Meshulam (Trombone), Danielle Ondarza (French Horn), Rick Shaw (Bass Guitar) and Mark Converse (Drums).

The World Tour of HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL premieres in Los Angeles beginning Friday, February 14, 2020 and plays through Sunday, February 23 at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Tickets range from $49.50 - $99.50 and can be purchased online at HamletTheRockMusical.com or by phone at 866-811-4111. For groups of 10 or more call 818-508-4200. For additional information about HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL visit HamletTheRockMusical.com.





