VIDEO: First Look At 3-D Theatricals' THE SECRET GARDEN

3-D Theatricals celebrates its 10th Anniversary season with a lavish new production of the Tony Award®-winning musical, The Secret Garden, directed by 3-D Theatricals' producer and artistic director T.J. Dawson. The Secret Garden, featuring music by Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, and book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, opened Saturday, May 4 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos, CA). The production will play a strictly limited engagement through May 19 only.

Based on the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden is the story of ten-year-old Mary Lennox. After the sudden death of her parents, the young girl is sent to live with her Uncle Archibald, who she has never met. Her uncle, who mourns the loss of his one true love, is cold and distant with Mary, leaving her alone to explore a lonely mansion that is shrouded in mystery and haunted by spirits and lost souls. Strong-willed and brave-hearted, Mary finds solace in a locked-up, hidden garden, and with it, discovers the true meaning of hope - proving that love and magic can bloom from the darkest of places.

The Secret Garden stars Glory Joy Rose as Mary Lennox, Dino Nicandros* as Archibald Craven, Jeanette Dawsonas Lily, Sam Ludwig* as Dr. Neville Craven, Renna Nightingale as Martha, Brandon Root as Dickon, Richard Gould*as Ben, Jillian Doyle* as Mrs. Medlock, Evan Gutierrez as Colin, Travis Leland* as Captain Albert Lennox, Jennifer Cannon* as Rose, Ari Aaron* as Fakir, Randi De Marco as Ayah, Mark C. Reis* as Major Holmes, Tracy Lore* as Mrs. Winthrop/Claire, Chris Hunter as Lt. Peter Wright, Paige Herschell* as Alice, Cole Cuomo as Lt. Ian Shaw/Major Shelley, with Madeline Ellingson, John Carroll, Brandon Taylor Jones, Nick Morganella, Jessica Ordaz, Mark C. Reis* and Allison Sheppard.

The production features set design by Stephen Gifford, costume design by Alexandra Johnson, lighting design by Paul Black, and sound design by Julie Ferrin. Musical director and conductor is Allen Everman. Associate Director is Ryan Ruge. Assistant Director is Afton Quast. Choreographer is Leslie Stevens. Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel*and Production Manager/Assistant Stage Manager is Terry Hanrahan*. Casting Director is Amber Snead. Company Manager is David Nestor. *-Denotes Members of Actors' Equity Association

The Secret Garden originally opened at Broadway's St. James Theatre in 1991, where it garnered seven Tony Award®nominations and played for over 700 performances. The original production, which starred Daisy Eagan, Mandy Patinkin, Robert Westenberg, Rebecca Luker, Alison Fraser and John Cameron Mitchell, won three Tony Awards®, including Best Book of a Musical (Marsha Norman) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You