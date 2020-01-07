UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents Gregory Porter

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Gregory Porter on Friday, February 7 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Two-time Grammy award-winning artist for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Gregory Porter will return to Royce Hall as part of CAP UCLA's programming. The Southern California native has led a musical journey to find a place among his heroes -- Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Luther Vandross, among others.

A vast pop crossover success, Porter will perform new music from his forthcoming 2020 release, along with fan favorites from his previous 5 albums. Porter's style of jazz is soothing, luxurious and powerful. He is uncompromising in his music and has unbelievable stage presence. Porter combines soul and gospel into his sound, creating a lushness that makes him the fully-formed artist he is.

CAP UCLA's Jazz series concludes with Fly Higher: Charlie Parker at 100 (Mar 26, Royce Hall).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You