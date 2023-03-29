Third Performance Added for Bernadette Peters at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

A 3rd performance of Bernadette Peters in Concert will be presented June 9-11, 2023 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This will be the culminating event of Pasadena Playhouse's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim, the first major festival honoring his legacy since his passing in 2021. Single tickets will go on sale March 31 at 12:00PM PST at ticketmaster.com. For additional information, please visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.



Broadway's brightest star and Sondheim's most stunning muse, Bernadette Peters will offer an unforgettable evening of song from the Broadway shows she's received accolades for, as well as from all her Grammy Award winning and nominated albums. A glamorous evening as only Bernadette Peters can do.



Bernadette Peters: Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Best known for her work on stage, and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. Prior to that, she starred in City Center's Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim with orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies.



Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.



She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including guest-starring on the NBC-TV series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas for The Roku Channel. Other recent TV appearances include The CW's Katy Keene; CBS All Access' The Good Fight; and Amazon Prime's Golden Globe winning series, Mozart in the Jungle. She recently completed production on the new Apple TV series, High Desert, scheduled to be released this Summer.



Other television credits include NBC-TV's Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick...BOOM!



Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.



Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

ABOUT THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE



Pasadena Playhouse has been bringing people together for more than 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.