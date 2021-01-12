Theatre West Names Eugene J. Hutchins As New Managing Director

For fifty-seven years, Theatre West has been a significant presence in the Los Angeles performing arts community. The Hollywood-based institution is the continuously running professional theatre company in Los Angeles, its midsize playhouse operating under union contracts.

Like other non-profit cultural organizations struggling to extricate themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, Theatre West is currently presenting virtual productions and workshops online, while preparing to return to live performance in the latter part of 2021.

For the next chapter in its enduring life, Theatre West has selected a new Managing Director who, together with the theatre's Artistic Board, will guide the organization as it embarks on a new wave of artistic adventure.

Eugene J. Hutchins arrives at Theatre West with exceptional academic credentials, as well as a wide range of experience in both performance and administration. He received a B.A. in Dance from UCLA, an MM in Opera Production from Florida State University, and Certificate in Arts Administration from N.Y.U. He has accumulated extensive credits as a producer, director and choreographer. A partial list of the organizations where he has served in an artistic or managerial capacity includes Sierra Madre Playhouse (where he directed its Gilbert & Sullivan Festival); Barak Ballet; Los Angeles Master Chorale; MUSE/IQUE; Altadena Arts; A Noise Within; Chautauqua Institution; Theatre 360; Opera San Luis Obispo; Odyssey Theatre Ensemble; Sarasota Opera; Opera Theatre of St. Louis; and Wichita Grand Opera.

Theatre West eagerly welcomes Eugene J. Hutchins to its managerial helm as he prepares to direct this beloved local cultural resource.