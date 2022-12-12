Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Theatre 40's Production Of GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?Moves To Greystone Mansion On January 14

With humor and insight, the play begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Theatre 40's Production Of GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?Moves To Greystone Mansion On January 14 Theatre Forty's production of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a hit with critics and audiences alike, is extending by moving to the beautiful, historic Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills for a limited engagement of five performances. Please note the earlier curtain times and special reservation phone number for this engagement.

A progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family---especially in 1967. But they're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Draytons' idyllic San Francisco terrace. At the end of the day, will the love between young Joanna and John prevail? With humor and insight, the play begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

Todd Kreidler is the playwright. He wrote the musical Holler If Ya Hear Me and the teleplay for the TV-movie Mahalia. He is also a director and the co-founder of the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Cate Caplin directs Guess Who's Coming to Dinner for Theatre 40. She has produced, directed and choreographed over 200 productions. She is the recipient of multiple awards, among them the Lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community.

The cast of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner includes Larry Eisenberg, Diana Angelina, Abigail Stewart, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Fred Dawson, Crystal Jackson, Patty Lewis, Jenn Robbins and David Hunt Stafford.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Review: PROMISES, PROMISES at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo
Review: PROMISES, PROMISES at Lonny Chapman Theatre
What did our critic think of PROMISES, PROMISES at Lonny Chapman Theatre? Excellent leads and good singing highlight this attractive show.
Cast Announced for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
Cast Announced for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT has announced the cast for their upcoming “electrifying” musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter.  
CONJURE THE LIGHT: A Night of Holiday Rock & Soul is Coming to the Bourbon Room This M Photo
CONJURE THE LIGHT: A Night of Holiday Rock & Soul is Coming to the Bourbon Room This Month
Acclaimed musicians and Bourbon Room veterans Clark Nesselrodt, Emily King Brown and Gregory Nabours are back together in LA with a full, live-band this holiday season to for an epic night of HOLIDAY 'ROCK & SOUL' at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.
The 7th Annual International Womens Day Dance Festival to Take Place in March Photo
The 7th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival to Take Place in March
The 7th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival will be four days packed full of celebrating women dance artists through classes, performances, dialogue, connection and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ at the Laguna PlayhousePhotos: First Look at THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ at the Laguna Playhouse
December 12, 2022

All new production photos have been released for THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe.
Open-Door Playhouse Presents Five Plays For The Holiday SeasonOpen-Door Playhouse Presents Five Plays For The Holiday Season
December 12, 2022

Open-Door Playhouse presents short plays online, in podcast form. Now that the holiday season is upon us, the company has selected five of its plays for your listening pleasure.
MR. YUNIOSHI Opens Next Month at Sierra Madre PlayhouseMR. YUNIOSHI Opens Next Month at Sierra Madre Playhouse
December 12, 2022

​​​​​​​The title Mr. Yunioshi refers to the name of the character portrayed by Mickey Rooney in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, directed by Blake Edwards (Rooney's former roommate). Rooney portrays Audrey Hepburn's neighbor. It is a cringe-inducing characterization, in which Rooney dons yellowface and wears appliances to 'play Asian.'
Shawn Kirchner's THE LIGHT OF HOPE RETURNING Comes to La Verne This WeekendShawn Kirchner's THE LIGHT OF HOPE RETURNING Comes to La Verne This Weekend
December 12, 2022

THE LIGHT OF HOPE RETURNING by Shawn Kirchner, sung by the La Verne Church of the Brethren Sanctuary Choir will be performed Sunday, December 18 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Kirchner will provide piano accompaniment as the choir ends a three-year COVID-induced drought of Christmas concerts.
Photos: Go Inside the CHILDREN'S & FAMILY CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS with JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, and More!Photos: Go Inside the CHILDREN'S & FAMILY CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS with JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, and More!
December 11, 2022

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the very first Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy® Awards which took place on Saturday, December 10th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Check out photos from the event here!
share