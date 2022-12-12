Theatre 40's Production Of GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?Moves To Greystone Mansion On January 14

Theatre Forty's production of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a hit with critics and audiences alike, is extending by moving to the beautiful, historic Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills for a limited engagement of five performances. Please note the earlier curtain times and special reservation phone number for this engagement.

A progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family---especially in 1967. But they're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Draytons' idyllic San Francisco terrace. At the end of the day, will the love between young Joanna and John prevail? With humor and insight, the play begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

Todd Kreidler is the playwright. He wrote the musical Holler If Ya Hear Me and the teleplay for the TV-movie Mahalia. He is also a director and the co-founder of the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Cate Caplin directs Guess Who's Coming to Dinner for Theatre 40. She has produced, directed and choreographed over 200 productions. She is the recipient of multiple awards, among them the Lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community.

The cast of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner includes Larry Eisenberg, Diana Angelina, Abigail Stewart, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Fred Dawson, Crystal Jackson, Patty Lewis, Jenn Robbins and David Hunt Stafford.