Theatre 40 to Present INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Beginning in January

The production runs from January 19- February 19.

Nov. 06, 2022  

Theatre 40 will present the Los Angeles Premiere of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help January 19- February 19, 2023. The play is written by Katie Forgette, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, and produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Performances are Thurs.- Sat. at 7:30, Sun. at 2:00.

ADMISSION: $35.

For tickets, call (310) 364-0535 or visit www.theatre40.org.

The play tells the story of the O'Sheas, a cash-challenged, Irish-Catholic family just trying to get through 1973. Linda O'Shea, our 19-year old narrator, is attempting to re-enact for the audience the most turbulent day of her life, but her family keeps interrupting, insisting on telling their side of the story. The 1970s was a time of old school living. No Facebook, no tweets, no texting, no Skype. A time when public ridicule in a close-knit, hermetically sealed Catholic parish was the ultimate nightmare. When Linda's mother leaves it to Linda to tell her younger sister about the birds and the bees, the bawdy conversation is somehow overheard by the parish priest...and Father Lovett is not amused. He sets out to confront the family about "the corruption of their eldest daughter's soul."

Katie Forgette is the playwright. She wrote Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, one of Theatre 40's biggest hits in recent years. Her other plays include Cindy Rella, Everybody's a Critic, Evidence of Things Unseen, A Facility for Living, and The O'Conner Girls. She has spent most of her professional life as an actor at theatres in the Seattle area.

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky is the director. Her previous directing credits at Theatre 40 include Good People, Silent Sky, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, Another Part of the Forest and The Color of Rose. She has also directed at The Road Theatre, Atwater Theatre and Malibu Playhouse. She is also an actor.

Her cast for Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help includes (in alphabetical order) Alison Blanchard, Milda Dacys, Danika Hughey, Ivy Khan and Patrick Skelton.

Assistant director: David Westbay. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran. Costume design: Michael Mullen.




