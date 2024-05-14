THERE'S SOMETHING SERIOUSLY WRONG WITH CYRUS Comes to the Zephyr Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new solo comedy show, There’s Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus: How I Went from a Hot Mess to a Hot Bitch, has been announced as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Cyrus Deboo, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, there will be three performances only on Sunday 6/9 at 5:15pm, Wednesday 6/19 at 6:15pm, and Sunday 6/30 at 7:30pm. The Zephyr Theatre is located at 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, 90046. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10928. Running time is 70 minutes.



There’s Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus is Deboo’s story about finding and liberating his own authenticity while breaking the barriers of homophobia and the cycle of generational trauma all while loving Madonna and Taylor Swift!



Cyrus Deboo is an LA-based actor, writer, and performer originally from Seattle, Washington. His TV credits began with small recurring roles on General Hospital and Port Charles and continued with appearances on CSI: Las Vegas, How to Get Away with Murder, and How I Met Your Mother, in addition to dozens of commercials including Prego, AT&T, Lowe's, and Dell. He studied for many years with Eric Morris and most recently started training at UCB Improv before his idea of a one-man show was inspired by meeting Jessica Lynn Johnson at Soaring Solo Studios.



Jessica Lynn Johnson is winner of Best National Solo Artist, Board Member and Submission Screening Panelist of the LA Women’s Theatre Festival, director and instructor at Whitefire Theatre, and Founder and CEO of solo theatre company Soaring Solo LLC. She has toured internationally, performing and teaching for over a decade. Her first solo show Oblivious to Everyone was published in The Book of Estrogenius 2008, and her second solo show ZE has toured festivals and schools nationwide. Her work has been seen in the LA Women’s Theatre Festival, NYC Samuel French Playwright Festival, Kansas City Fringe Festival, NYC International Fringe Festival, Sola Voce Festival, Monodrama Thespis Festival in Germany, and Black Magic Women’s Theatre Festival in Amsterdam. As a director and developer she has co-created over 75 solo shows, proudly taking home Top of Fringe, multiple Encore! Producers’ Awards, and several other accolades over the years.

