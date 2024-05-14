BATTER UP! DOUBLE PLAY Returns to Fringe This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Batter Up! Double Play is coming back to Fringe this June at the Hobgoblin Playhouse with a BRAND NEW experience featuring new stories, moments, games and feats of baseball memory and connections, all showcasing Moore’s love of the game and the way his truly unique mind operates.

“I said from the beginning that I wouldn’t bring this back to Fringe unless I had something new for audiences, and boy do we ever!” Moore said. “There’s so much more about baseball and my love for it to share. It’s an entirely different script this time around. We revisit a couple audience favorite moments, but the focus is on more storytelling this time. We talk about some icons and history we didn’t get to last time, all while continuing to surprise audiences.”

One example of a new addition to the show is an exploration of some Negro League baseball history. Plus there’s more of what he calls his “stupid human tricks” relating to the game, a mesmerizing form of mental gymnastics. Beyond that, Brett gets personal about his love for the game, connecting to the audience with fun stories and personal anecdotes that showcase his love for the game, which endeared him to audiences the first time around.

“The reception I got was stunning, and a genuine surprise,” Moore said. “The show was widely embraced across all kinds of demographics, and we found that the energy around it was contagious and palpable. People connected not just with baseball, but with the idea of watching someone loving and sharing something that’s so deeply a part of who they are, and you got the sense that this is a type of theatre people needed.”

Moore emphasized that this new edition of the show has even more for both baseball fans and non fans alike, and he sees it as more of an exploration and celebration and passion than anything else.

“It’s really common in our culture nowadays to love something ironically or to downplay our enjoyment of our interests, whether it’s sports, pop culture franchises, arts and crafts, or anything else,” he said. “But I hope that what shines through is how much baseball has enriched my life, and that audiences wonder how genuinely, unabashedly loving the things that make life worth living can enrich their own lives.”

