Rehearsals Begin For TINY FATHER at Geffen Playhouse

Rehearsals begin today for Geffen Playhouse's West Coast premiere of tiny father, written by Mike Lew (Teenage Dick, Tiger Style!) and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Ava: The Secret Conversations, I Need That).

The cast includes Tiffany Villarin (…what the end will be, Do You Feel Anger?) as Caroline and Maurice Williams (The Vince Staples Show, Entergalactic) as Daniel.

Previews for tiny father begin Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 20, 2024.

When a “friends with benefits” relationship unexpectedly results in the early arrival of a baby girl, Daniel must choose between being a biological parent or becoming a father. With the help of a no-nonsense night nurse, the new dad learns to navigate the protocols and frustrations of NICU life on his uncertain path to parenthood in this funny and heartfelt new play where growth is measured in more than grams.

