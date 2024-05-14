BROADWAY AT THE BEACH Series To Launch At The Terrace Theater This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



From Broadway to sunny Long Beach! The Terrace Theater and MagicSpace Entertainment unveiled an all-new Broadway series that will debut in the heart of Long Beach this fall. Broadway at the Beach features four blockbuster and fan favorite shows, including the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE CHER SHOW, COME FROM AWAY and CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC.

Subscriptions and group sales are available starting today, May 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Packages start at $179 for all four shows. Multiple payments plan options will be available starting as low as $45 per month (limited availability). For tickets and more information visit Broadway at the Beach at www.BroadwayLongBeach.com.

The complete Broadway at the Beach show schedule includes:

· THE BOOK OF MORMON February 4-5, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

· THE CHER SHOW September 14-15: Saturday at 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; and, Sunday at 1 p.m.

· COME FROM AWAY November 19-20: 7:30 p.m.

· CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC May 1-2, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

"Broadway at the Beach brings some of the top talent and creativity from Broadway to our city's most iconic theater and entertainment center," says Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "These incredible shows add to the cultural richness and vibrancy that defines our amazing city. We could not be more excited to invite everyone to join us for this series."

"We are thrilled to partner with MagicSpace Entertainment to launch the Broadway at the Beach series with four fan-favorite shows," says Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Assistant Manager John Braun. "The Terrace Theater is the perfect venue to showcase this extraordinary lineup."

"The Long Beach audience and community has always been so supportive of touring theatrical shows that creating an annual series there for years to come was the next natural step for the city," says President and CMO of MagicSpace Entertainment Kristy Maple.

The Terrace Theater is located at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, which is not only an event venue, but serves as the core economic engine for the area and a central meeting place for the entire community. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for Terrace Theater events to enjoy the pre-show experience on the Terrace Theater Plaza. Known for its delicious meals from local-favorite food trucks, the Plaza also offers specialty cocktails and refreshments at various bars and lounges around the property.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS

THE BOOK OF MORMON

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award

-winning Best Musical.

THE CHER SHOW

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

COME FROM AWAY

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high-but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

Broadway World says Champions of Magic "Dazzles audiences with a show like no other!" Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

For more information about Broadway at the Beach, please visit www.BroadwayLongBeach.com.

