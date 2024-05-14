FATHERLAND Extends at the Fountain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fountain Theatre has announced the second extension of its world premiere hit play, Fatherland. Audiences have been mesmerized since February by the riveting true story of the 19-year-old son who testified against his father in federal court after informing the FBI of his dad’s involvement in the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol.

Following a three-week hiatus, the production will return for an additional five weeks of performances from June 22 through July 21. Fast-moving, powerful, and theatrical, Fatherland erupts verbatim from official court transcripts, case evidence, and public statements.

Conceived by Stephen Sachs from official court transcripts, case evidence, and public statements

Directed by Stephen Sachs

Starring Ron Bottitta, Patrick Keleher, Anna Khaja, Larry Poindexter

Presented by The Fountain Theatre

