RECTANGLES Comes to Los Angeles LGBT Center in June

Get ready to embark on a journey into the bizarre and brilliant mind of Maddie Mutations with "Rectangles," a solo performance-art clown musical written and performed by Maddie Forrest. This avant-garde art-pop body horror opera promises to be an experience like no other, blending elements of pop-surrealism, bouffon, and a genre bending soundtrack to create a captivating performance that will linger in the minds of attendees long after the final block has fallen. Opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 8, 2024 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

WHO: Starring Maddie Forrest. Music Co-Production by: Cleo Henman.



WHERE: Los Angeles LGBT Center (Davidson / Valentini Theatre) - 1125 North McCadden Place

WHEN:

Saturday June 8 2024, 4:30 PM

Monday June 17 2024, 8:00 PM

Saturday June 22 2024, 9:30 PM

Thursday June 27 2024, 6:30 PM

Sunday June 30 2024, 5:30 PM

TICKETS: $15 - Buy Tickets

Show runs 45 mins

Ages: 18+

In "Rectangles," Maddie Mutations paints herself as the mutating jester of the room, creating an absurd narrative around a mundane and common object : the Rectangle. She gobbles them up - red, yellow, and blue blocks quickly consume the stage and grow her belly. She belts out an otherworldly scream of a show that is as comical as it is profound.

This groundbreaking production, with music co-produced by Cleo Henman, has been workshopped around Los Angeles in the DIY music sphere since 2021, captivating audiences with its strange and heartfelt songs and endearing neurodivergent ramblings. From avant-garde lullabies and Lynch-ian synth ballads to punk feminist anthems and lascivious rap rhymes, "Rectangles" slaps people awake with weirdness before pulling them close with its depth.

"Rectangles" is as much a wacky weirdo show as it is an honest exploration of the complexities of the human experience. As Maddie grapples with the sharp needs of others, she struggles to reject them as they pile up undigested. She explains, "I’ve found that people-pleasing feels like stuffing blocks down your throat. The hyperbolic allegory helps me to see how damaging my patterns have been and I want people to see this chaos and be laughing at the poop talk while they’re crying at my messy path to strength. I want audiences to be surprised that an absurdist clown can reflect a secret part of them and sing it aloud."

At its core, "Rectangles" is a celebration of the messy process of growth. With the creativity and wildness of Bjork and the manic childlike silliness of Pee-wee Herman. Maddie has crafted a vocal style all her own and her visual style is a technicolor whirlwind with her as the centerpiece - a maximalist crying clown, the truth peeking through the melding facade.

Don't miss your chance to experience the brilliance of "Rectangles." Join us as we journey into a world of blocks and blood, where the absurd meets the profound in a spectacle unlike any other.

