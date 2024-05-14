Emily Markoe to Present Debut Solo Show MY LITTLE PHOBIA at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a world premiere production, Emily Markoe will present her debut solo show My Little Phobia, a comedic exploration of her deepest fear (vomit…gross, sorry!) at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Emily wrote a comedy show that's not about vomit. How could it be? She has emetophobia, the extreme and debilitating fear of vomit! Watch Emily perform her totally normal comedy show while things start going off the rails. While Emily performs her comedy show about cleaning her childhood bedroom, she's faced with a series of memories turned nightmarish. Visited by an array of characters including her deranged meditation guru, a demanding Titanic victim, and of course her childhood therapist, Dr. My Little Pony, Emily tries to keep things under control. But, as it turns out, Emily doesn't have control over anything: not her show, not her audience, and perhaps most alarming: not even herself.

In this unique production, Emily brings her blend of humor and vulnerability to the stage as she navigates the downs and ups of living with emetophobia. Director Julie Pearson (The Boxcar Adults, The Girls on the Bus) says, “Any of us anxious folks can relate to the uncomfortable weirdness of having to exist in a body, and creating this show has been a fun, thought-provoking journey through neuroses of all kinds.” From hilarious anecdotes to existential crises, My Little Phobia asks how far you would go to avoid the things you fear.

Presented and Performed by: Emily Markoe. Directed by: Julie Pearson

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHERE: The Broadwater Studio, 1078 Lillian Way



WHEN:

Saturday, June 8, 2024 @ 4:30PM - Preview

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 @ 11PM

Thursday, June 27, 2024 @ 9:30PM

Running Time: 50min



TICKETS: $12 - hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10438

Recommended admission age: 16+



In August 2024, My Little Phobia will appear for a full-run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Greenside @ Riddles Court.

Photo credit: Daniella Mora-Balbo

