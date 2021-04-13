Theatre 40 Presents Spring Seminars Series

Theatre 40 presents its popular Adult Education Theatre Appreciation Spring Seminar Series, conducted for Beverly Hills Unified School District's Adult Education. This year, the series is being presented virtually via Zoom. There will be readings and discussions of contemporary plays.



The theme of this series is The Truth Will Set You Free?: plays that examine lies, misunderstandings and revelations. Here's the schedule of plays:

Monday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. PDT: The Correspondent by Ken Urban.. A grieving husband hires a dying woman to deliver a message to his recently deceased wife in the afterlife. When he receives letters describing events that only his wife could know, he must determine if the correspondence is from a con artist or if his wife has returned from the grave.

Monday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. PDT: Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan. When Jeff, a luckless young security guard, is drawn into a local murder investigation, loyalties are strained to the breaking point. as Jeff's tightly wound supervisor is called to bear witness against his troubled brother, and an attractive rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned partner, truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly.

Monday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. PDT: Natural Shocks by Lauren Gunderson. Angela is trapped in her basement, waiting out an approaching tornado. Though a self-proclaimed unreliable narrator, she begins to reflect on a lifetime of trauma, illuminating the truth behind her endangerment..

Monday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Holmes and Watson by Jeffrey Hatcher. Three men claim to be the missing Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is called upon to do some sleuthing.

To receive the Zoom link and attend, e-mail macqueenm1@aol.com or leave a message at 213-385-5515. These events are free, but donations to the non-profit Theatre 40 will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org.