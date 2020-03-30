The Working Actor's Journey Presents an Online Shakespeare Reading With an All-Star Cast

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In these times of much ado about something, The Working Actor's Journey podcast presents-in collaboration with the San Diego Shakespeare Society and the City of Coronado Public Library-an all-star cast in a FREE online Shakespeare reading of Much Ado About Nothing on Thursday, April 2nd at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST - broadcast LIVE on YouTube!

The online reading features an incredible cast of previous guests from the podcast, including many theatre and Shakespeare veterans: Dakin Matthews (Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird), Armin Shimerman, (Star Trek DS9, Utah Shakespeare), Anne Gee Byrd (Wild, 8MM), Alan Mandell (The Actor's Workshop, Shortbus), Peter Van Norden (The Stand, The Accused), Robert Pine (Frozen, CHiPs), Ray Porter (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, award-winning audiobook narrator), Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1, Berkeley Rep), Gigi Bermingham (Agents of SHIELD), Geoffrey Wade (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco), and Jeanne Sakata (Dr. Ken, East West Players). With special guests Ross Hellwig, Aubrey Saverino, Rob Crisell, Susan Benninghoff, and Gideon Rappaport.

To watch the livestream of Much Ado About Nothing, visit: https://workingactorsjourney.com/muchado





