The Wayne Agency Announces Actors' Equity Association Franchising

The Wayne Agency (TWA) has announced franchising with Actors' Equity Association (Equity), providing an outlet for live theatre artists across the nation to find representation that is both inclusive and equitable with a long-standing and reputable talent agency.

Based in Los Angeles, The Wayne Agency has been in the entertainment industry for 15 years, and will run its Equity division with TV/Film industry veteran Cindi Wakefield as director, overseen by Terrece Lynn Evans, founder and CEO of The Wayne Agency.

"Live theatre has a proven and historical place as a universal art that unites nations," said Terrece Lynn Evans, "and we are here to support this resilient industry and its incredible artists."

Entertainment Industry Impact

In support of this new franchising, Equity Business Representative Ryan Hanley expressed "Equity's agency franchising program is a crucial tool to protect performers seeking representation, and we are thrilled to welcome The Wayne Agency into its ranks."

The Wayne Agency plans to sign Equity member talent beginning this month, February 2025. For representation information, Actors' Equity Association members can email submissions@thewayneagency.com.

Actors' Equity Association (Equity)

Actors' Equity Association, founded in 1913, represents more than 51,000 professional Actors and Stage Managers nationwide. Equity seeks to foster the art of live theatre as an essential component of society and advances the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits, including health and pension plans.

The Wayne Agency (TWA)

The Wayne Agency (TWA), founded in 2010, is a leading nationwide talent agency ranking at #12 for talent agencies on IMDB at 12/31/2024. The company is a fully licensed, bonded, SAG/AFTRA franchised, Writers Guild of America (WGA) franchised and Directors Guild of America (DGA) franchised talent agency located in Los Angeles, CA, and exists to promote artists to the nation through industry partners and serve by implementing equity, inclusion and opportunity.

