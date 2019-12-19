The Wallis Presents AN EVENING WITH CHRISTINE EBERSOLE

The Wallis and Mark Cortale present AN EVENING WITH Christine Ebersole on Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:30 pm, in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The two-time Tony Award-winning star of 42nd Street and Grey Gardens returns to The Wallis to perform music from the American Songbook, Broadway and more. With music direction by Larry Yurman and special guest Scott Frankel, both of whom worked with Ebersole on Broadway's War Paint and Grey Gardens, the evening is directed by Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Patti LuPone on Broadway, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rufus Wainwright).

Ebersole has enchanted audiences for decades with award-winning performances on screen and on stage, in live concerts, and on myriad solo and cast recordings. While early successes in film and television showcased her as a comedian, actress, and singer, Ebersole's more recent stage performances-including her Tony Award-winning dual role in Grey Gardens-have solidified her standing as Broadway royalty. Rave reviews for her performance as Elizabeth Arden in 2017's hit musical War Paint reveal that this "enduringly vital" (The New York Times) talent is here to stay. On the small screen, she is currently starring in CBS' hit comedy "Bob Hearts Abishola." For this very special engagement in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater, Ebersole's signature wit and "fervent, radiant soprano" are guaranteed to surprise and delight in an evening of memorable songbook standards.

"An artist of Christine Ebersole's magnitude overflows with talent," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "she thoroughly charmed our audiences a few seasons back in our cabaret space, and we're thrilled to welcome her back to our main stage for this special evening."

Tickets, $39 to $125 (prices subject to change), are available at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Ebersole.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 275 dance, theater, opera, classical music, cinema and family programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 48 Ovation Awards and seven L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine and Artistic Director Paul Crewes.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.

WHAT:

The Wallis and Mark Cortale Present

AN EVENING WITH Christine Ebersole

Two-Time Tony Award-Winning Star of

42nd Street and Grey Gardens

Performs Music from the American Songbook, Broadway and More

Music Direction by Larry Yurman

With Special Guest Scott Frankel

Directed by Scott Wittman

WHEN:

Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:30 pm

RUN TIME:

Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

WHERE:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:

$39 - $125 (prices subject to change)

TheWallis.org/Ebersole

310.746.4000

Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210





