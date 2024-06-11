 The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Adds to its 2024/2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has added to its 2024/2025 Season lineup with contemporary programming.

Latest additions feature the return of comedy legend Sandra Bernhard, and Wallis debut performances by musician Samora Pinderhughes, comedian Dulcé Sloan, and Latina singer iLe. The Wallis is adding a fourth performance for L.A. Dance Project’s Romeo & Juliet Suite on October 10, alongside the original scheduled performances on October 11 and 12. With these new additions to the current season programming, The Wallis is upholding its tradition of presenting diverse and high-caliber performances, solidifying its status as a premier destination for arts and culture in Los Angeles.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Holocaust Museum LA (HMLA) are proud to announce a creative partnership inspired by each institution’s mission to convene diverse communities across Los Angeles for exciting storytelling. For performances of Los Angeles Ballet’s Memoryhouse and Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries, look for supplementary public programs co-developed by The Wallis and HMLA to encourage civic dialogue, promote empathy, and explore our shared humanity.

Patrons can select 3-4 events from The Wallis’ 2024/2025 Season to save 10% on ticket prices and unlock benefits, or save 15% when choosing five or more events. For more information, visit TheWallis.org.

The new additions to the already robust 2024/2025 season lineup include:

DULCÉ SLOAN

DEC 13, 2024

Join us for a side-splitting evening with the incomparable Dulcé Sloan, delivering her signature blend of commentary and charm in an unmatched comedic showcase!

Known for her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic humor, Sloan, a former correspondent of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, brings her comedic genius to The Wallis stage. Nominated for a GLAAD Award for her standout interviews, Sloan's hilarious anecdotes from her memoir Hello, Friends! promise an evening of uproarious entertainment. With a Netflix special hailed by The New York Times as a knockout, Sloan's star power shines bright. From TV hits to the silver screen, join us for an unforgettable night of comedy with one of Variety's "Top Ten Comedians to Watch."

SAMORA PINDERHUGHES

DEC 15, 2024

Step into a world of transformative artistry with Samora Pinderhughes, this December at The Wallis.

Renowned for his dynamic blend of music, film, and activism, Pinderhughes ignites the stage with a spellbinding fusion of jazz, soul, and fearless social commentary. Praised by The New York Times as "one of the most affecting singer-songwriters today," and celebrated as "a magical being" by Forbes, Pinderhughes promises an unforgettable evening of inspiration and enlightenment. Don't miss your chance to witness this visionary artist in action, as he uplifts hearts and minds with his unparalleled talent and passion for change.

SANDRA BERNHARD: EASY LISTENING

DEC 19, 2024

Ride along with Sandy as she takes you on a tour of her musical influences. From the first time she heard the Supremes on AM radio on a snowy night in Flint, Michigan, to her first concert, Simon and Garfunkel… these are the songs you love and remember. The strumming guitars, the singalongs… from Peter Paul & Mary to the Stones – with Slaughter On Tenth Avenue playing on the Fisher HiFi (“Absolutely no one can touch this, do you hear me!” screamed her father) – as Ravel & Debussy drifted up from the basement where her mother just wanted to take a small break. The sounds of home that we all remember… jazz from your brother’s bedroom, your sister shouting along to Janis as she plotted her escape. The cross-country move to Arizona opened new musical vistas, as the ‘60s gave way to the ‘70s and the women of the era acted as our spiritual guides… Tina, Joni, Dusty, Aretha, Laura, Carole… Climb into the Pontiac station wagon and get ready to hit the road.



“The holiday vibes floating in the desert, Christmas carols hanging on a Saguaro. We’ll be bringing you old memories and new, just the way you like it: groovy, cool and cozy.” - Sandra Bernhard

ILE

FEB 21, 2025

From her roots as the powerhouse vocalist of Calle 13 to her GRAMMY-winning solo career, iLe brings a mesmerizing blend of traditional Latin rhythms and cutting-edge electronic sounds to The Wallis. Her debut album, iLevitable, was hailed as an instant classic, while Almadura pushed boundaries, fusing ancestral beats with modern digital landscapes. With her latest release, Nacarile, iLe delves even deeper into her creative well, collaborating with luminaries like Mon Laferte and Ivy Queen. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music that transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul!

