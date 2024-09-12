The Wallis 24/25 Season Opening Celebration Kicks Off This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wallis will host its 24/25 Season Opening Celebration, lasting two weeks and featuring eight shows from all of The Wallis' different genres: Broadway, Popular Music, Classical Music, Theater, Opera, Comedy, and Dance.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at TheWallis.org.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

September 26 | Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Dancing with the Stars), Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) reunite onstage for the first time in twenty years. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them. With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From Beetlejuice to Big Brother, Mean Girls to Legally Blonde, Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast, Wicked to Gypsy, and even the Country Music Awards!



Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children! For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, see the fully bloomed divas they've become in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories audiences will never forget.

September 27 | Ledisi

GRAMMY Award winning vocalist Ledisi returns for her Bram Goldsmith Theater solo debut this fall. She will present the entire 13 song tracklist from her latest LP, Good Life, reimagined with full string arrangements, providing a classic take on her most diverse and musical project to date. After completing a stellar U.S. Good Life Tour in March and April of this year, Ledisi is now treating her fans to an intimate concert at The Wallis with a few surprises that audiences won't want to miss.

September 28 | Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra -- Schubert's Trout

LACO's 24/25 season @ The Wallis begins in the depths of 19th century Romanticism with Juho Pohjonen and a program of seminal masterworks by Robert Schumann and Franz Schubert. Experience the gravity of infatuation with Schumann's Three Romances, an enduring love letter to his dear wife Clara, written just as he began to succumb to madness.

R. Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47

F. Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, “Trout,” D. 667



Opening Night September 29; previews September 20 through October 13, 2024

Broadway bound – Sam Morrison's Sugar Daddy



Hot off acclaimed runs in Edinburgh, London, New York, and across North America, comedian Sam Morrison brings his no-holds-barred sass to the remarkable true story he never wanted to happen. One summer in the gay paradise of Provincetown, Sam met the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams, igniting a romance for the ages. But in the midst of the pandemic, the love of his life tragically died from COVID. Devastated, Sam realized the only way to cope was through comedy. Live on stage. In front of thousands of strangers. Some of them (gasp!) straight. All around the globe. A new production directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop)



Join Sam as he shares his wild ride packed with big belly laughs and small tender kisses. Where seagull attacks are more vicious than a New York mugger. Where threesomes and steamy shower sex send Jehovah's Witnesses running to their pamphlets. Oh, and where there's a (double gasp!) surprise diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes! Along the way, Sam reminds us that the only thing sweeter than laughter is love.

October 1 | Olivier Messiaen: Harawi

AMOC* Company members soprano Julia Bullock, pianist Conor Hanick, choreographer/dancers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, with direction by Zack Winokur



Harawi realizes Olivier Messiaen's deeply affecting, hour-long song cycle for voice and piano in a newly physicalized and dramatized dimension featuring AMOC* Company members soprano Julia Bullock, pianist Conor Hanick, choreographer/dancers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, with direction by Zack Winokur. Moving from duet to quartet, this production breaks open Messiaen's cycle, connects the relationship between movement and music, and grapples with the intensity of love and loss in the human experience. Harawi, an AMOC* production, at The Wallis is produced in collaboration with the Ojai Music Festival

October 2 | Aofie O'Donovan & Hawktail

Embark on a musical journey as Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail unite at The Wallis for the All My Friends Tour. Hawktail opens the night with their captivating sound, paving the way for Aoife O'Donovan's soul-stirring performance with Hawktail as her band. Enchanting audiences globally, Aoife's music and storytelling prowess shine through in her latest album, All My Friends, a heartfelt tribute to women's suffrage.



Join us as we delve into a reimagined narrative of Carrie Chapman Catt's legacy, intertwined with Aoife's personal reflections on womanhood and motherhood. Hawktail, a powerhouse acoustic instrumental trio, brings a unique blend of original music that transports listeners through ethereal sounds inspired by both the American South and the North Atlantic. With a reputation for evoking emotions and crafting musical journeys sans lyrics, Hawktail promises an unforgettable experience.

October 4 | Nicole Byer

For one night only @ The Wallis, comedian, actress, and all around multi-hyphenate Nicole Byer, best known as host of the EMMY-nominated baking series Nailed It!, will deliver an evening of standup that will have audience members rolling in their seats laughing. The legendary comic, actress, writer, author, and podcaster is fresh off her performance in the Netflix Is A Joke festival and can currently be seen in her debut solo stand-up special for Netflix Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo and the NBC comedy Grand Crew.

October 10-12 | L.A. Dance Project Romeo & Juliet Suite

﻿Choreographer Benjamin Millepied offers an innovative and contemporary vision of Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo & Juliet. Navigating between film, dance and theater, Millepied reinterprets Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers as young adults in an urban environment where social norms prevent them from living out their love story. Each performance features a different cast of dancers mixing genders and roles in a never-before-seen celebration of love.



On stage and off, the plot unfolds interweaving each unexpected place inside the theater and backstage, allowing audiences to experience parts of The Wallis they have never seen. Tableaux are broadcast in real time, from unexpected places inside the theater and backstage. The dancers, filmed live, pass from stage to screen.

Comments

