The Verdi Chorus Continues 37th Season With The Fox Singers in AMOR Y ODIO, SONGS OF SPAIN AND THE NEW WORLD

The concert will premiere Sunday, November 8 on The Verdi Chorus website.

The Verdi Chorus will continue its 37th season with The Fox Singers in Amor y Odio, Songs of Spain and the New World presented by The Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation. This musical soirée is the premiere offering of the new online series called VERDI CHORUS PRESENTS led by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum. The Fox Singers comprise the professional ensemble of The Verdi Chorus, which is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus.



Amor y Odio is dedicated to the songs and zarzuelas of Spain and the New World, and will premiere online Sunday, November 8. Future VERDI CHORUS PRESENTS soirées featuring The Fox Singers will include an evening of Neapolitan favorites and Italian art songs and an evening dedicated to American song. These online concerts will be available on the Verdi Chorus website at https://www.verdichorus.org.



The Fox Singers demonstrate the mission of The Verdi Chorus to provide performance opportunities to young professional singers, and these highly promising singers, named in memory of long-time Chorus and Board member Walter Fox, not only serve as section leaders and rehearsal coaches for the Verdi Chorus, but also have opportunities to perform as featured singers in performances, and perform on occasion independently of the full Chorus. The Fox Singers featured in Amor y Odio, Songs of Spain and the New World are: sopranos Tiffany Ho and Sarah Salazar; mezzo-soprano Judy Tran; tenors Joseph Gárate and Elias Berezin; and bass Esteban Rivas.



The Fox Singers have been presented at several venues in Southern California including the Annenberg Beach House, The Broad Stage, the Huntington Library, and the Nixon Library.



Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum says, "I am so excited for these upcoming soirées, which will showcase our exceptional Fox Singers. Finding ourselves immersed in a virtual online world over these past months has inspired me to create new musical experiences unlike anything we have done before. Music is such a vital thing to share with the world during this difficult time. These online concerts also allow us to offer the talents of The Verdi Chorus' Fox Singers to an even larger audience."



Ketchum continues, "These young artists are our most valuable resource. We are not charging a viewing fee for the upcoming online concert, but are asking instead that our audiences consider a personal donation to our newly established 'Artist Relief Fund.' Details are on the Verdi Chorus website, and funds received will be sent exclusively to our wonderful and highly talented musicians."



How to watch: Go to https://www.verdichorus.org

