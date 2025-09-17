The Soraya to Present TOY STORY Live-to-Film Concert Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The CSUN Symphony, comprised of CSU Northridge music students, will present Toy Story in Concert featuring a screening of the film with Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live by the orchestra. The concert will be led by John Roscigno. Tickets can be purchased at TheSoraya.org.

The “Toy Story” films are beloved worldwide for their compelling characters, extraordinary storytelling, stunning visuals and the music of Randy Newman. The composer and songwriter is behind signature songs including “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Strange Things” and “I Will Go Sailing No More.”

The 1995 film, from Disney and Pixar, is a journey viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger. Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the comically mismatched duo must learn to put aside their differences and form an uneasy alliance if they are to survive a hilarious adventure-filled mission back home to Andy.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert is presented by the CSUN Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John Roscigno and will be performed at The Soraya for two events on Oct. 11 (3PM) and Oct. 12 (3PM). For tickets and further information, visit TheSoraya.org.

ABOUT THE SORAYA

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for The Performing Arts (The Soraya) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art 1,700-seat theatre that opened in 2011 as the Valley Performing Arts Center (VPAC). Through a transformative gift by Younes and Soraya Nazarian, the venue was renamed The Soraya in 2017. The Soraya is located on the campus of California State University Northridge, the intellectual and cultural heart of the San Fernando Valley.

Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber, in his 12th year leading the organization, sums up what makes The Soraya a central piece of Los Angeles arts and culture. “At The Soraya, we hold a high standard of excellence for every performance from a vast array of artistic disciplines, and we hold steadfast to our commitment to the value and impact of the performing arts in community-building, for the Valley’s 1.8 million residents and beyond.”

The Soraya’s 2025-26 Season is a journey through the expansive sounds of orchestras, the freestyle vibes of jazz, the innovations of dance luminaries, and a vast array of global voices. The Soraya continues its vigorous commitment to excelling, innovating, and amplifying access for Valley residents, students, and arts lovers across Southern California.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP