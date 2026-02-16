The Soraya to Host Joshua Bell, NY Philharmonic Quartet, and Mahler Chamber Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Soraya's 2025-26 Season of classical music continues this month with the welcome return of Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields performing works by Bhrams, Schumann and Ives. This concert will Mark Bell's 10th appearance at The Soraya, the most by any artist in its 15-year history.

The spring schedule also features two prominent chamber ensemble debuts: The New York Philharmonic String Quartet will perform an intimate onstage concert on Wednesday, April 1 at 8pm.

Acclaimed pianist and director Yuja Wang will return to The Soraya to close the season with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Matthew Scott on violin, performing on Saturday, April 25 at 8pm.

