The Soraya Presents The World Premiere of INVOCATIONS Composed and Performed By Serj Tankian

With a vocal range over four octaves, CSUN alumnus Serj Tankian is considered one of the greatest vocalists in Rock Metal history and is best known for fronting the popular band System Of A Down. The songwriter, poet, painter, producer, and political activist returns to The Soraya on Sat, Apr 29 at 8pm to perform vocals on his new suite of compositions, "Invocations"- music that calls on spirits to co-inspire or inter-inspire.



The performance features the CSUN Symphony Orchestra, and special guest vocalists Azam Ali, Charles Elliot, Brian Thorsett, Francesca Genco, and special guest instrumentalists Antranig Kzirian, Jivan Gasparyan Jr., and Lilit Khojayan. Tickets starting at $41 are available now at www.thesoraya.org or by calling the Box Office at (818) 677-3000.



"I'm really excited to be back at The Soraya for "Invocations," a completely new performance, this time an operatic piece for an ensemble," said Tankian. "I find these pieces-from all the compositions I've done-invoke something, they invoke a spirituality, this connection in us that music is meant to do. This is going to be a really unique performance that I really want to share with people, and they will leave changed. That is our goal."



Spanning over a decade of his career from different sources and backgrounds, "Invocations" is music that plays on the deepest heartstrings of the listener at a tempo that sets the heart to rest and the spirit to wander. Sonically, Tankian's new work is symphonic, cinematic, and emotive and will bring the CSUN Symphony Orchestra, ethnic instrumentalists, and a variety of vocalists together on stage.



"Some artists stick to their lane, while others keep morphing, ever-curious and ever-creative. Serj Tankian is definitely the latter," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director.



"There seem to be no limits to his imagination, and we're very fortunate that he brings some of these artistic adventures to us here at The Soraya and CSUN, his alma mater."