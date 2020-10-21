The Soraya Partners With KCET And PBS SoCal For A Tribute To Linda Ronstadt At The Soraya

“A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya” will premiere on KCET Wednesday, November 18.

KCET and PBS SoCal partners with The Soraya for "A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya" that stars Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and special guests David Hidalgo from Los Lobos and Sarah Watkins.



Recorded onstage at The Soraya at CSUN, "A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya" will premiere on KCET Wednesday, November 18, followed by an encore airing on PBS SoCal on November 28 at 7pm. The program will be available for streaming immediately following the broadcast at kcet.org/southlandsessions as well as the free PBS App.



The program features performances of the singer's many hits from both her English and Spanish language songbooks including "Desperado," "Por un Amor," "Los Laureles," "You're No Good," "Silver Thread and Golden Needles," and duets of "Rogaciano el Huapanguero" with Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul and "Somewhere Out There" with La Marisoul and David Hidalgo.



Ronstadt, who just received The Legend Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, will be featured in a digital conversation with Cuevas and La Marisoul, who will share their thoughts about how Ronstadt influenced their careers and their musical journey. Ronstadt also shares with them about her family, culture, and the diversity of her career.



"During this extraordinary time, supporting artists continues to be our priority here at The Soraya," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive Director. "Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul and Linda Ronstadt have all appeared on our stage and remain audience favorites. Linda's work expands over five decades and incorporates a wide swath of musical styles from rock n' roll to the American Songbook to Mexican ranchera. We are proud and honored to partner with KCET and PBS SoCal and to welcome all the artists to our stage to celebrate this astonishing artist."



La Marisoul (Marisol Hernandez), one of the most outstanding voices in Latin music and the lead singer of the GRAMMY award-winning band La Santa Cecilia, just released the first of two installments that will form her first-ever solo album, La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra. Produced by La Marisoul and recorded earlier this year in Los Angeles with a 24-piece live orchestra, the first volume of the album pays tribute to the complexities of love, offering stunning reinterpretations of seven Spanish-language classics.



Aida Cuevas, "The Queen of Ranchera," will perform with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. With a career spanning more than four decades and 39 albums to her credit, Cuevas is an iconic figure in Mexico, esteemed for her unswerving devotion to mariachi music and her mastery of its demanding, near-operatic vocal styles. In 2018, Cuevas became the first female singer in the traditional mariachi genre to win a GRAMMY Award, for "Best Regional Mexican Music Album." Her album, "Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicos)," was a surprise winner in the category, beating out longtime favorites such as "Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga."



Over the years, Mariachi Garibaldi has evolved into a premier mariachi ensemble in California led by Jimmy "El Pollo" Cuéllar, son of Jaime Cuéllar. Composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, El Pollo is a three-time Grammy Award nominated and three time Grammy Award Winner.



"A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya" marks The Soraya's fifth online and video offering during the recent past. It follows Diavolo / Architecture in Motion's premier of This is Me in July, a live Broadcast of Niv Ashkenazi: Violins of Hope Musical Selections from The Soraya Stage on April 17; partnering with Martha Graham Dance Company and Wild Up for the world premiere of Immediate Tragedy, choreographed by Janet Eilber and composed by Christopher Rountree on June 19; and partnering with LA Opera for Great Opera Choruses conducted by Grant Gerhson on June 28.

