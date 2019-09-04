The Soraya Kicks Off Beethoven's 250th Birthday Jonathan Biss

In the coming year, the classical music world celebrates the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will explore the composer's works, from his most iconic symphonies to the quieter piano solos with eight major performances slated throughout the 2019-20 Season. The Beethoven performances begin with Itzhak Perlman opening The Soraya season on Thursday, September 19 followed by pianist Jonathan Biss performing two evenings, Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16.



"The 250th Beethoven celebration is a richly deserved global celebration," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive Director. "This season we have programmed some of the greatest artists who define Beethoven's brilliance-Itzhak Perlman, Jonathan Biss, Pinchas Zukerman with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Joshua Bell and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Christian Tetzlaff with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and new music director Jamie Martín, and Lahav Shani conducting the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. We invite our growing audience to join this memorable event."



Pianist Jonathan Biss will grace the stage on two nights, each with different repertoire. In our intimate Onstage Sessions Chamber music format, Biss will share his sensitive, nuanced musicality through multiple Beethoven pieces. The first night at The Soraya, October 15, will include Moonlight Sonata and Opus 28, his Pastoral.



At 39, the American pianist has embarked on a nine-year project to record the complete cycle of Beethoven's piano sonatas. Biss explains, "Playing Beethoven does not feel like a matter of choice. His concerns are so all-encompassing, his mastery so astonishing, his personality so combative, one cannot look away."



Jonathan Biss is currently working through the Beethoven's complete Piano Sonatas, recently releasing Volume 8 in April 2019. Classical Review said of his releases, "[The] Biss cycle is turning out to be treasurable, and listening with or without the score being quite a revealing experience. Good, close and intimate yet full and resonant recording quality, as in previous issues." The ninth and final volume is expected to be released during the 250th year-long celebration.

Jonathan Biss performs on October 15 and 16 at 8PM, onstage at The Soraya. Single tickets starting at $76 are now on sale at thesoraya.org or by calling 818-677-3000. These concerts are generously supported by Kathleen P. Martin and the Colburn Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You