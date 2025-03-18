The Roots and Wings Project Hosts WOMEN AT WORK Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Roots and Wings Project Theatre Company and The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will present WOMEN AT WORK, a transformative evening of works-in-progress by BIPOC femme writers, directed by Larryjean Powell. Taking place on April 12, 2025 at Pop-Hop Books in Highland Park (5002 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042). This event will feature excerpts from groundbreaking plays in development by Jesse Bliss, Sigrid Gilmer, Aiko Little, Gabriela Ortega, and Kristina Wong - writers whose work has impacted Los Angeles' arts scene and the nation at large. The project will be directed by Larryjean Powell. Jesse Bliss is the executive producer. Roger Q. Mason and Bairton Brown will serve as producers of the performance. Women at Work, a signature program of The Roots and Wings Project, has served as a launchpad for impactful new performance works, including Kristina Wong's Pulitzer Prize-nominated SWEATSHOP OVERLORD. The program underscores The Roots and Wings Project's commitment to artistic growth and audience feedback.

WOMEN AT WORK offers a creative safe space for writers to nurture their craft while receiving artistic support and constructive feedback. Our mission is to ease the ongoing challenges faced by femme+ writers in a social and theatrical work culture which doesn't always support or make space for them to explore, inquire and experiment through their artistic practice. Ultimately, Women at Work, and the Roots and Wings Project more broadly, understand that art's mission is to dismantle oppressive structures and uplift the voices of the unnamed, unknown, and misunderstood.

This year's edition of Women at Work will open with a violin performance by Alma Cielo and feature live painting by Alfie Numeric. Our five writers represent a diverse array of perspectives on the complexities of women's experiences in today's world. Each piece is an exploration of truth, survival, and resistance, offering a glimpse into the voices that have long been silenced or overlooked.

"It is critically important to provide a platform for works-in-progress by BIPOC femme writers, as our voices have been left out of the narrative for too long. Women at Work not only gives these stories visibility but honors the messy, vital creative process, offering writers the support they need to shape their work and bring new, powerful narratives to the world." - Jesse Bliss, Founder/Artistic & Executive Director of The Roots and Wings Project

