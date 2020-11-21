The Robey Theatre Company Presents a Virtual Kwaanza Celebration

Kwanzaa is coming, and The Robey Theatre Company will have a virtual celebration (online) of the joyful holiday on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Festivities include musical performances by some of your favorite Robey artists including Cydney Wayne Davis, Julio Hanson, Marva Smith, plus the Hearts On Fire Choir, and young artists of The Amazing Grace Conservatory. There will also be comedy performances by Vanja Renee and Stevie Mack. This event will be presented on Zoom.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of ten dollars and can be acquired by registering for tickets at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org

BONUS! There is a chance for playwrights to get in on the ground floor & be a part of The Robey's 2021 production season. By submiting a one page treatment for an idea of a 2021 Kwanzaa Holiday play - with that treatment, each playwright is required to write a 5-6 page scene based on the treatment. The treatment and scene must be submitted by December 1. One or more works will, following an evaluation, be read to our constituency during the celebration on December 11, and with their input, one idea will be chosen to be developed and produced on the Robey stage for its 2021 Kwanzaa celebration.

Playwrights' submissions should be e-mailed with a writer resume to benguillory@therobeytheatrecompany.org

The Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration will be available on The Robey's YouTube Channel starting Friday, December 18.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Producing Artistic Director Ben Guillory with the objective of the theatrical presentation of stories of the Global Black Experience.

