The Pasadena Choral Society To Present Seasonal Favorites From Handel’s MESSIAH

The Pasadena Choral Society will present seasonal selections from Handel’s Messiah on Wednesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marino Community Church. The event will mark the ensemble’s first holiday program and will continue its mission of offering free choral performances to the community.

Formed to expand the artistic reach of the Pasadena Chorale, the Pasadena Choral Society provides additional opportunities for singers and audiences to engage with choral repertoire throughout the year. December’s performance will be accompanied by piano and string quartet, bringing Handel’s score to an intimate setting. Artistic Director Jeffrey Bernstein noted, “There is something truly immortal in Handel’s work. People have loved ‘Messiah’ for almost three hundred years, and hearing the work performed live is truly something special.”

The Pasadena Choral Society made its debut in April 2025 with Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, conducted by Bernstein. That concert introduced the ensemble to audiences and marked a milestone in the continued development of the Pasadena Chorale’s organizational offerings.

The upcoming performance will feature soloists from the Pasadena Chorale and will require advance reservations due to limited seating. Admission is free, and reservations may be made at pasadenachorale.org.

ABOUT THE PASADENA CHORAL SOCIETY

The Pasadena Choral Society is the newest ensemble of the Pasadena Chorale, expanding the organization’s mission to provide free choral music to the community. Under the artistic direction of Jeffrey Bernstein, the Choral Society performs seasonal and thematic programs that complement the Chorale’s main season.

ABOUT THE PASADENA CHORALE

Founded in 2009, the Pasadena Chorale is a community chorus organization dedicated to education and access through choral music. Its programs include the Pasadena Chorale and the Pasadena Choral Society, the High Notes ensemble for singers in grades 6–11, and a 16-voice chamber group specializing in Renaissance and small-ensemble work. The Chorale’s education program, Listening to the Future, supports high school composers through training, commissions, and performances of new works. Over the program’s first decade, the Chorale premiered 71 new compositions by 29 Pasadena-area students. Across its ensembles, 175 singers rehearse weekly and perform for live and online audiences throughout the year. All programming is offered at no cost to the public.

In 2024, the Pasadena Chorale won the American Prize in Choral Performance. In 2025, the Chorale appeared on Good Morning America and performed with Katy Perry at the FireAid Benefit Concert supporting communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Previous collaborations include the Pasadena Symphony and POPS, The Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Dance Theatre, Clazzical Notes, MUSE/IQUE, the Los Angeles Daiku, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The Chorale continues to prioritize new music and works by historically marginalized composers.